OnePlus 7 Pro has earned an A+ rating from display benchmark firm DisplayMate, the Chinese company announced on Monday. The display panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro is also claimed to have received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute. A rumour earlier this month mentioned that the OnePlus 7 Pro would sport a 90Hz QHD+ display. OnePlus, however, has so far brought flagships with full-HD display panels. It is also presumed that the new OnePlus phone would come with curved display protection.

Through a press note on Monday, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 7 Pro has received an A+ display rating from DisplayMate. This is notably in line with the A+ grade given by the company to the Samsung Galaxy S10. However, there would be some noticeable differences in the display panel of the Galaxy S10 when comparing with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Nevertheless, OnePlus noted that an in-depth display technology shoot-out article on the OnePlus 7 Pro would be published alongside the smartphone launch on May 14.

"Whether it's the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored exceptionally well across every parameter, providing a markedly better, sharper, and more enjoyable viewing experience to the viewer," OnePlus said in the note.

The display panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro is will also enable users to adjust its colour gamut and colour temperature manually, the company said. The display panel of the new OnePlus model is also claimed to have received the 'Safety for Eyes' certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute for the ability to better filter out blue lights. Furthermore, the company has hinted at upgraded eye protection features on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

If we look at a recent rumour, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 90Hz QHD+ display with curved glass protection. This is unlike the past OnePlus handsets that had full-HD display panels.

Last week, OnePlus teased the triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The camera setup is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, OIS, and EIS support; 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto lens; and a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 117-degree field of view. The camera setup is likely to enable a 3x optical zoom.

Alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 7 next month. The vanilla OnePlus 7 is speculated to have a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.