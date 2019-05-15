OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 have finally become official, marking the first time that OnePlus has gone the ‘Pro' route and unveiled two flagship phones targeted at a different set of buyers. The OnePlus 7 caters to the brand's core audience looking for a flagship experience at an affordable price, while the OnePlus 7 Pro ups the ante with some innovative features and better design thrown into the mix to take on the likes the Pixels and Galaxys of the world. So, what are the key differences between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, and which one is the better fit for you? Read on to find out in our comparison of the two OnePlus offerings.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 price in India

The asking price of the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which comes in Mirror Grey colour only. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been priced at Rs. 52,999 and comes in Nebula Blue, Almond, and Mirror Grey colours. The top-end variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 57,999 and comes in a single Nebula Blue colour option.

The Mirror Grey variant will be up for grabs starting May 17 from Amazon, OnePlus online and offline stores as well as authorised retail partners. The Nebula Blue variant will hit the shelves on May 28, while the Almond colour option will go on sale in June.

The standard OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that only comes in Mirror Grey colour. The higher-end variant of the OnePlus 7 packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 37,999 and will be available in Mirror Grey and Red colour options. The OnePlus 7 is expected to go on sale in June, but there is no word on a concrete date regarding the market availability.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 design, specifications

The first observable difference between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro is their design. The OnePlus 7 looks quite similar to the OnePlus 6T, down to the waterdrop notch and positioning of the cameras. The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has gone for a more premium appearance with a full-screen design, moving the front camera into a pop-up module. Screen resolution aside, OnePlus 7 Pro also boasts of a panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 7 sticks with a display with the conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 display

Talking about the display, the OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad-HD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 516ppi. The display is also Netflix HDR and HDR10+ certified, supports sRGB as well as DCI-P3 colour gamuts, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7 packs a smaller 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features Gorilla Glass 6 protection, but misses out on the Night Mode 2.0 feature available on its Pro sibling.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 processor

Both the OnePlus 7 series phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. While the amount of RAM fitted inside the OnePlus 7 maxes out at 8GB, the top-end variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro comes equipped with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. However, both the phones come with the RAM Boost feature. The internal storage on both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is the faster UFS 3.0 dual-lane standard and maxes out at 256GB, with no scope for storage expansion.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 camera

The imaging department is where the OnePlus 7 Pro again sits a notch above the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes equipped with triple cameras highlighted by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It is assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, coupled with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and f/2.4 aperture that is capable of 3x optical zoom.

The OnePlus 7 Pro's cameras can record 4K videos at up to 60fps, and slow-motion videos with 1080p resolution at up to 240fps and 720p resolution at up to 480fps. There is support for features such as Portrait mode, UltraShot, Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, etc. The pop-up front camera module houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

The vanilla OnePlus 7 has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and PDAF support. It is assisted by a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. Like its Pro sibling, the OnePlus 7 can also record 4K video at up to 60fps, and slow-motion videos with 1080p resolution at up to 240fps and 720p resolution at up to 480fps.

Support for Portrait mode, UltraShot, Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, and RAW image capture is there on the OnePlus 7 as well. As for the front camera, it is the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor used on the OnePlus 7 Pro with 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7 battery and fast charging support

Another key difference between the new OnePlus 7 series phones is the battery capacity and fast charging standard supported by them. The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) support, which is claimed to be around 38 faster than previous generation charging technologies. The OnePlus 7 comes equipped with a 3,700mAh battery with 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging support. Both the phones miss out on support for wireless charging.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with Warp Charge 30W fast charging support, whereas OnePlus 7 only comes with 20W fast charging

Another key advantage that the OnePlus 7 Pro holds over the OnePlus 7 is the improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback. The OnePlus 7 Pro employs the new X-haptic vibration motor, while the OnePlus 7 utilises a linear motor. Dual stereo speakers, noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support, and the signature alert slider are present on both the phones.

Both the phones feature an upgraded in-display fingerprint sensor with a 3-element lens that utilises a new algorithm and is claimed to be faster than the one used on the OnePlus 6T. The connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are identical and include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port.

There is no 3.5mm headphone jack on either of the two phones, however, the USB Type-C port on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro can be used as a headphone port with a pair of compatible wired earphones.