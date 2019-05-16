Technology News
OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will get an assured buyback value of 60 percent, within 6 months of purchase.

16 May 2019
OnePlus 7 series has a new buyback offer from Cashify

Highlights
  • Assured 40 percent buyback if they sell within 12 months of purchase
  • Cashify is also offering special upgrade bonus to OnePlus 7 series buyers
  • This bonus will be offered after registering for assured buyback program

OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched just a few days ago, and now Cashify has announced a special upgrade bonus and assured buyback offer for all buyers. As part of its offer, Cashify is giving a bonus on selling of old OnePlus smartphones if they upgrade to the new OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will get an assured buyback value of 60 percent, if they sell within 6 months of purchase.

Cashify will only offer the special upgrade bonus after the user purchases the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro, and registers for the assured buyback program on its site. These users will then get a coupon for the special upgrade bonus, and this coupon can be redeemed via the Cashify website, app as well as offline kiosks.

Detailing the assured buyback offer, if an OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro user sells his phone within 6 months of purchasing it, they are entitled to receive an assured buyback value of 60 percent of the smartphone cost. A buyback value of 50 percent will be offered if the phone is sold between 6-9 months of the purchase, and a buyback value of 40 percent will be offered for selling within 12 months of purchase.

In order to qualify for the assured buyback guarantee, the phone must not be broken or damaged at the time of buyback. Cashify notes that the screen should not have cracks, lines, or spots, and the screen should be intact with the body of the phone. The screen should also not have been replaced from an unauthorized source, and the phone needs to be returned with all the original accessories including the box, along with a copy of the invoice. Lastly, the phone has to be in warranty, in order to be eligible for the buyback offer.

Users will need to register on the Cashify site for the assured buyback program. Users will have to input the IMEI number of their new OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, and submit the invoice copy as well. A coupon code with then be generated for an extra bump up value for your OnePlus old smartphone. Head to the Cashify site once again and get the quote for your old smartphone. Once you agree to the quote, and head for checkout, add the coupon code during that process. The bump up value will be added to the quote generated for your old OnePlus smartphone. You can then schedule pick-up for your old smartphone.

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant (Mirror Grey only), going up to Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant (all colour variants), and Rs. 57,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB variant (Nebula Blue only). The Mirror Grey variant will go on sale via Amazon India, OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline and partner stores (including Reliance Digital, MyJio, and Croma stores) from May 17, while the Nebula Blue colour variant will go on sale from May 28.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour variant has only been launched in India and China. OnePlus 7 will go on sale in India in June, and no exact release date has been detailed.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Cashify
