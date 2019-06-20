Android Q Developer Preview 2 is now available for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users. The company has shared download links for both the phones, and first time users will have to flash the update onto their devices. For all the users who have Developer Preview 1, won't need to wipe any data to install the latest update. This update is essentially meant for developers and early adopters, and is riddled with bugs. Known issues include errors in reading mode and display mode.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users shouldn't confuse Android Q Developer Preview 2 with Android Q Beta 2 update. The Pixel phones recently received the Android Q Beta 4 update that brought along the final APIs, and because the changelog hasn't been detailed by OnePlus for the Android Q Developer Preview 2 update, we can't be sure if this latest update brings the APIs or not. OnePlus has published a full guide on how to install the update, and go back to the stable release as well, in case users change their mind. In both cases, the phone will require to be flashed, so ensure that you back up your data.

The links for Android Q Developer Preview 2 for both the phones have been shared on the forum as well. If you use the phones for everyday tasks, it is advised that you do not install the update, as it is filled with bugs.

Known issues include errors in working of Reading Mode and Display Mode. The verification window doesn't pop up in Wi-Fi anonymous connection as well. OnePlus notes that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro battery level has to be above 30 percent and minimum storage space of above 3GB has to be available on the phones before updating. If you aren't familiar with flashing a ROM, you may accidentally brick your phone so ensure that you follow all the steps detailed in the forum post thoroughly.