OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Their Android Q Beta 3 Builds

Android Q Beta 3 is now available for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users. The company has shared download links for both the phones, and users will have to flash the update onto their devices. OnePlus has published a full guide on how to install the update, and go back to the stable release as well, in case users change their mind. In both cases, the phone will require to be flashed, so ensure that you back up your data. This update is essentially meant for developers and early adopters, and is riddled with bugs.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro users can now download Android Q Developer Beta 3 on their phones. The links for both the phones have been shared on the forum. Shifting from stable Android version to developer version will erase all the contents of the phone, so it is recommended that you back up data first. If you use the phones for everyday tasks, it is advised that you do not install the update, as it is filled with bugs.

OnePlus notes that this update has many known issues like Ambient Display not working in many case scenarios, and several system stability issues have also been spotted. SMS messages cannot be sent when VoLTE is on, navigation gesture is not working, and recovery mode doesn't work either. The company also says some apps may not function as expected.

If you aren't familiar with flashing a ROM, you may accidentally brick your phone so ensure that you follow all the steps detailed in the forum post thoroughly. If you wish to install the update, ensure that the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro unit has at least 30 percent of battery and 3GB of storage or higher. The forum post also has links to roll back to stable Android Pie build as well. Notably, the addition of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro gives OnePlus four phones that are part of the Android Q Beta programme, with the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receiving their developer builds earlier.