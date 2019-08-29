Google has made it official that the next version of Android won't have a dessert-based name, instead, it will be called Android 10. Based on recent reports we know that Google is planning to launch Android 10 on September 3 and Pixel devices will be the first to get the next version of Android. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2XL as well. The latest news is that OnePlus is also planning to release the final builds of Android 10 for its latest generation smartphones on the same day. This bit of information is based off an alleged conversation with a OnePlus support agent, and thus should be taken with some scepticism till we receive confirmation from the company itself.

OnePlus may be the first brand to release Android 10 builds for its phones, alongside Google. A thread on Reddit contains screenshots of an alleged conversation with a OnePlus support agent, claiming that OnePlus plan to begin rolling out Android 10 builds on the same day as Google. The same support agent is also seen to claim that the Android 10 update will roll out on September 3, the same day on which the Google Pixel devices are expected to get the update. Companies like Essential Products may beat OnePlus to the punch however.

Photo Credit: Reddit

No OnePlus device is mentioned in the conversation with the support agent, but it is likely that the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro devices will get the software update first. It looks like OnePlus is in the final stages of development for Android 10.

Android 10 will be the 10th major upgrade to Android and has been in Beta for quite some time now. OnePlus had also participated in the Android Q beta programme. The company had also updated the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro to Android Q Beta 3 recently. We have reached out to OnePlus for a confirmation and we will update the copy when we hear back from the company.