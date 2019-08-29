Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 may be the first non-Google Pixel phones to receive Android 10.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 14:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro users could get Android 10 on the same day as Pixel users

Highlights
  • OnePlus could launch Android 10 on September 3rd
  • OnePlus 7, 7 Pro most likely to get the Android 10 update
  • OnePlus had participated in the Android Q Beta programme

Google has made it official that the next version of Android won't have a dessert-based name, instead, it will be called Android 10. Based on recent reports we know that Google is planning to launch Android 10 on September 3 and Pixel devices will be the first to get the next version of Android. The Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2XL as well. The latest news is that OnePlus is also planning to release the final builds of Android 10 for its latest generation smartphones on the same day. This bit of information is based off an alleged conversation with a OnePlus support agent, and thus should be taken with some scepticism till we receive confirmation from the company itself.

OnePlus may be the first brand to release Android 10 builds for its phones, alongside Google. A thread on Reddit contains screenshots of an alleged conversation with a OnePlus support agent, claiming that OnePlus plan to begin rolling out Android 10 builds on the same day as Google. The same support agent is also seen to claim that the Android 10 update will roll out on September 3, the same day on which the Google Pixel devices are expected to get the update. Companies like Essential Products may beat OnePlus to the punch however.

OnePlus Android 10 Image OnePlus Android 10 Update

Photo Credit: Reddit

 

No OnePlus device is mentioned in the conversation with the support agent, but it is likely that the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro devices will get the software update first. It looks like OnePlus is in the final stages of development for Android 10.

Android 10 will be the 10th major upgrade to Android and has been in Beta for quite some time now. OnePlus had also participated in the Android Q beta programme. The company had also updated the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro to Android Q Beta 3 recently. We have reached out to OnePlus for a confirmation and we will update the copy when we hear back from the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Tecno Spark 4 Air, Tecno Spark Go Phones With Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro May Receive Android 10 on September 3, Alongside Google Pixel Devices: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  3. Vivo Z1x to Launch in India on September 6 as Flipkart Exclusive
  4. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Realme XT First Impressions
  8. Revolt RV400, RV300 Electric Bikes Launched, Subscription Starts at Rs. 2,999
  9. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 II Mirrorless Camera Launched
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Has Been Fully Assembled
  2. iStreamItAll, Jetflicks Streaming Service Programmers Accused of Piracy
  3. Samsung Galaxy Home Mini Smart Speaker Beta Program Goes Live in South Korea, Could Be Launched Soon
  4. RedmiBook 14 Pro Powered by 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched, Two New Colour Options in Tow
  5. Amazon's Ring Doorbell Firm Partners With 400 US Police Forces, Extending Surveillance Reach
  6. Panasonic Lumix DC-S1H Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched, World’s First With 6K Video Recording
  7. Redmi TV 70-Inch With 4K HDR Screen, Quad-Core SoC Launched
  8. WPS Office Now Available on the Mac, Company Promises Increased India Focus
  9. Realme Q Smartphone to Be Powered by Snapdragon 712 SoC, Feature 48-Megapixel Camera
  10. Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.