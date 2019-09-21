OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 0update. After testing it in closed beta and open beta builds for a while, Android 10 is now arriving on the two flagship OnePlus phones in India. Of course, this arrives just when the company is about to launch the OnePlus 7T worldwide at its event on September 26. The phone is set to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The changelog suggests a brand new UI, full screen gestures, and a new game space feature as well.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now receiving the OxygenOS 10.0 update that is based on the latest Android 10 software. The over-the-air (OTA) update will have a staged rollout, and will be received by a limited number of users today, with a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update. OnePlus made this announcement on its forums page.

The changelog suggests that the update brings a brand new design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, and a new customisation feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in Quick Settings. It has also added a number of full screen gestures like inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back, and a new bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

There's also the addition of the new Game Space feature that essentially puts all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience. Ambient Display will no show you intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events The update also brings the ability to block spam by keywords for Messages. This can be done by going to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings.