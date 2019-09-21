Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India

The update brings a new game space feature and new full screen gestures.

By | Updated: 21 September 2019 17:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India

OnePlus 7 Pro gets new intelligent features

Highlights
  • Few users are getting the update today
  • The update brings a brand new UI, fresh Settings tweaks
  • It also brings enhanced location permissions for privacy

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro has started receiving the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 0update. After testing it in closed beta and open beta builds for a while, Android 10 is now arriving on the two flagship OnePlus phones in India. Of course, this arrives just when the company is about to launch the OnePlus 7T worldwide at its event on September 26. The phone is set to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The changelog suggests a brand new UI, full screen gestures, and a new game space feature as well.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now receiving the OxygenOS 10.0 update that is based on the latest Android 10 software. The over-the-air (OTA) update will have a staged rollout, and will be received by a limited number of users today, with a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If you haven't received a notification, check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update. OnePlus made this announcement on its forums page.

The changelog suggests that the update brings a brand new design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, and a new customisation feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in Quick Settings. It has also added a number of full screen gestures like inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back, and a new bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

There's also the addition of the new Game Space feature that essentially puts all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience. Ambient Display will no show you intelligent information based on specific times, locations and events The update also brings the ability to block spam by keywords for Messages. This can be done by going to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, Android 10, OxygenOS 10.0, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone 11 Series Has a New Hardware, Software Management System to Reduce Performance Impacts as Battery Ages: Apple
Uber Awaits Renewal Decision on Vital London Licence, Just 5 Days Before Expiry
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  3. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  4. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  5. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  7. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  8. iPhone 11 Series' New Battery Management System Reduces Performance Impact
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook to Press on With Libra Launch Next Year: Exec
  2. Uber Awaits Renewal Decision on Vital London Licence, Just 5 Days Before Expiry
  3. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India
  4. iPhone 11 Series Has a New Hardware, Software Management System to Reduce Performance Impacts as Battery Ages: Apple
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Offline Stores: Offers
  6. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  7. Zomato Gold on Delivery Benefits Announced Amongst Other Changes, NRAI Reacts
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fold Fails Scratch, Sand Tests in New Video, Survives Bend and Flame Testing
  9. Netflix Announces Drive, Its First Original Film With Dharma Productions, Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez
  10. Tinder Users Get 'Apocalyptic' Reality Show on Date Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.