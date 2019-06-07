Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Set to Go on Sale in India From June 14: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond price in India is set at Rs. 52,999.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 18:40 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond will go on sale through sources such as OnePlus.in and Amazon.in

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Almond will be available for pre-orders starting June 7
  • The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option
  • It was announced alongside the regular OnePlus 7 Pro variants last month

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant is set to go on sale in India starting June 14. The new colour variant will be available for purchase through various sources, including OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores. It notably will only be available for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. To recall, OnePlus announced the Almond colour variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro alongside the options last month. Read on for more details about the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant price in India, sale time, and specifications.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, though the Almond variant is priced at Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Similar to its models, the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant will be available for purchase via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorised OnePlus outlets. Its sale will go live starting 12pm (noon) IST on June 14. Moreover, customers can pre-book the Almond variant from June 7 at Rs. 2,000 through all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio Store, Croma, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Vijay Sales.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond variant comes with a cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on purchases using SBI cards through Amazon.in, Reliance, and Croma. Amazon.in will also provide customers with no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS with Android 9 Pie on top and features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED Quad-HD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery along with Warp Charge 30 fast charging support.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
RAM12GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage256GB
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
