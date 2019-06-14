Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant price in India has been set at Rs. 52,999.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 18:41 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour variant comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • This is the last OnePlus 7 Pro variant to go on sale in India
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is offered in a total of three colours
  • The new OnePlus phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant is all set to go on sale today in India. The phone will be available starting at 12pm (noon) via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus exclusive physical retailers, and OnePlus partner outlets. This is the last variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro to be released in the country. OnePlus is already selling the OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants in Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue colours. Mirror Grey is not available for 12GB RAM variant and Nebula Blue is not available for 6GB RAM variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond price in India, sale timing, launch offers

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond colour variant price in India has been set at Rs. 52,999. This variant is only offered in one storage version – 8GB + 256GB. As we mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond sales will open at 12pm (noon) via Oneplus.in, Amazon.in, all OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other authorised OnePlus outlets.

In terms of the launch offers, the OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will be able to avail exciting cashback offers up to Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards at Amazon.in, Reliance and Croma. Amazon.in is also offering customers a chance to grab the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond device at no cost EMI.

To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in India last month and it is the first smartphone from the company to sport a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 Pro runs Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS operating system. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

On the imaging front, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter onboard as well in a pop-up selfie camera module.

Among other specifications, you will get up to 256GB UFS 3.0 2-lane storage, 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
