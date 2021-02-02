Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries

The stable Android 10 update brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch to the OnePlus phones.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 2 February 2021 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries

The stable Android 10 update is rolling out to the OnePlus phones in a staged manner

Highlights
  • The Android 10 stable update for the OnePlus phones is live in India now
  • It brings with it the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package
  • It will be the final Android 10-based stable update for the phones

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving their last stable Android 10 update in India and other countries. The over-the-air (OTA) update brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. The update is rolling out in a staged manner and is live in India. Recently, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro started receiving their first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update, based on Android 11.

The stable Android 10 update will roll out to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro in a staged manner. It will be rolled out to a limited number of users initially, and have a broader rollout in a few days once it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro update

The stable Android 10 update for OnePlus 7 phones in India and for global variants comes with the OxygenOS 10.3.8 build, as announced, in the OnePlus community forum. For OnePlus 7 users in Europe, it is OxygenOS 10.0.11, which will start rolling out soon. OnePlus 7 Pro in India, global, and Europe will carry the same build numbers as the vanilla models and will start rolling out soon.

OnePlus 7T update

OnePlus 7T has started receiving the stable Android 10 update with OxygenOS 10.3.8 (10.3.8.HD65AA) in India and OxygenOS 10.0.16 (10.0.16.HD65A) for global variants. OnePlus will soon roll out the stable update for OnePlus 7T users in Europe with OxygenOS 10.0.16.HD65BA.

One Plus 7T Pro update

As mentioned in the OnePlus community forum, the company has started rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.8 (10.3.8.HD01AA) for OnePlus 7T Pro in India and OxygenOS 10.0.14 for global variants. The update will roll out for OnePlus 7T Pro in Europe carrying firmware version 10.0.14.HD01BA.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus, Android 10
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X60 Series India Launch Tipped for March or April, Vivo X60 Pro+ Debut in the Offing
iOS 14.5 to Allow iPhone Users With Face ID to Unlock Phones While Wearing a Mask Using Apple Watch

Related Stories

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  2. PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump
  3. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  7. iOS 14.5 to Let iPhone Users Unlock Phones Using Apple Watch
  8. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  9. Asus ROG Phone 5 Reportedly Certified on MIIT, TENAA
  10. Motorola Moto G Pro Is Receiving Android 11 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel Phones Getting February 2021 Update With Touchscreen Fixes and Security Patches
  3. Black Panther TV Series in Development for Disney+, Part of Five-Year Deal With Director Ryan Coogler
  4. iOS 14.5 to Allow iPhone Users With Face ID to Unlock Phones While Wearing a Mask Using Apple Watch
  5. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G, May Launch in October
  6. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Series Start Receiving Their Last Stable Android 10 Update in India, Other Countries
  7. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Tipped for March or April, Vivo X60 Pro+ Debut in the Offing
  8. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Aims to Launch 'All-Civilian' Trip Into Orbit, to Include One Lucky Raffle Winner
  9. Google to Spend $3.8 Million to Settle Accusations of Hiring, Pay Biases
  10. Facebook Says Pop-Up Messages on Its iOS Apps Will Tout Benefits of Targeted Advertisements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com