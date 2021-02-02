OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving their last stable Android 10 update in India and other countries. The over-the-air (OTA) update brings with it the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package. The update is rolling out in a staged manner and is live in India. Recently, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro started receiving their first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update, based on Android 11.

The stable Android 10 update will roll out to OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro in a staged manner. It will be rolled out to a limited number of users initially, and have a broader rollout in a few days once it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs.

The stable Android 10 update for OnePlus 7 phones in India and for global variants comes with the OxygenOS 10.3.8 build, as announced, in the OnePlus community forum. For OnePlus 7 users in Europe, it is OxygenOS 10.0.11, which will start rolling out soon. OnePlus 7 Pro in India, global, and Europe will carry the same build numbers as the vanilla models and will start rolling out soon.

OnePlus 7T has started receiving the stable Android 10 update with OxygenOS 10.3.8 (10.3.8.HD65AA) in India and OxygenOS 10.0.16 (10.0.16.HD65A) for global variants. OnePlus will soon roll out the stable update for OnePlus 7T users in Europe with OxygenOS 10.0.16.HD65BA.

As mentioned in the OnePlus community forum, the company has started rolling out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.8 (10.3.8.HD01AA) for OnePlus 7T Pro in India and OxygenOS 10.0.14 for global variants. The update will roll out for OnePlus 7T Pro in Europe carrying firmware version 10.0.14.HD01BA.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.