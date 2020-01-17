OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro are set to receive cashbacks and offers through both online and offline channels including the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The new deals will also be a part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. Further, the cashbacks and offers alongside no-cost EMI options will go live starting tomorrow and will exist until January 26. Customers will also avail additional exchange discounts of worth up to Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro offers

As per the information provided by OnePlus, customers purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or the OnePlus 7T Pro will be to avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via State Bank of India (SBI) at OnePlus channels and partner stores. There will also a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers using SBI credit cards on Amazon. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI through popular banks applicable for up to 12 months during the sale period at the online platforms and experience stores. OnePlus also mentioned that customers will get a chance to get the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 for free on purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro and Bullets Wireless V2 for free on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro from OnePlus Experience Stores.

Red Cable Club members will get a chance to win OnePlus phone and TV vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 by participating in the Surprise Rewards contest that will be accessible through their account on the system settings app and community app. Moreover, customers purchasing the OnePlus 7T Pro through Amazon Pay under the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will get a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro offers

In addition to the offers on the OnePlus phones, there will be an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 10,000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and Rs. 15,000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on Amazon and for up to six months at Reliance Digital through all popular banks. There will also be an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and extended warranty of one year on the panel as well as free subscription of Eros Now Pro through Amazon and Reliance Digital. Furthermore, OnePlus said customers will be provided with the option to get the OnePlus backpack free on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and Bullets Wireless V2 free on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro at OnePlus Experience Stores (purchases made from Amazon through QR codes).

The aforementioned offers will go live under the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 for Prime members starting 8pm on Saturday, January 18. The Amazon sale will be available for the general public starting Sunday, January 19. Moreover, the OnePlus offers will be provided through offline channels from Saturday.