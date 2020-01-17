Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow

OnePlus is offering up to Rs. 6,000 cashback and additional exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000 on purchasing the OnePlus phones and TVs.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 20:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow

OnePlus 7T Pro customers purchasing under Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will get a cashback of Rs. 2,000

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro and later models will be available with Rs. 3,000 cashback
  • There will also be no-cost EMI options through online, offline channels
  • OnePlus TV customers will get an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 10,000

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro are set to receive cashbacks and offers through both online and offline channels including the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores, the Chinese company announced on Friday. The new deals will also be a part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. Further, the cashbacks and offers alongside no-cost EMI options will go live starting tomorrow and will exist until January 26. Customers will also avail additional exchange discounts of worth up to Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and at OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro offers

As per the information provided by OnePlus, customers purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or the OnePlus 7T Pro will be to avail a cashback of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via State Bank of India (SBI) at OnePlus channels and partner stores. There will also a cashback of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers using SBI credit cards on Amazon. Additionally, there will be no-cost EMI through popular banks applicable for up to 12 months during the sale period at the online platforms and experience stores. OnePlus also mentioned that customers will get a chance to get the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 for free on purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro and Bullets Wireless V2 for free on purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro from OnePlus Experience Stores.

Red Cable Club members will get a chance to win OnePlus phone and TV vouchers worth Rs. 5,000 by participating in the Surprise Rewards contest that will be accessible through their account on the system settings app and community app. Moreover, customers purchasing the OnePlus 7T Pro through Amazon Pay under the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will get a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro offers

In addition to the offers on the OnePlus phones, there will be an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 10,000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and Rs. 15,000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on Amazon and for up to six months at Reliance Digital through all popular banks. There will also be an exchange offer of Rs. 3,000 on Amazon and extended warranty of one year on the panel as well as free subscription of Eros Now Pro through Amazon and Reliance Digital. Furthermore, OnePlus said customers will be provided with the option to get the OnePlus backpack free on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and Bullets Wireless V2 free on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro at OnePlus Experience Stores (purchases made from Amazon through QR codes).

The aforementioned offers will go live under the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 for Prime members starting 8pm on Saturday, January 18. The Amazon sale will be available for the general public starting Sunday, January 19. Moreover, the OnePlus offers will be provided through offline channels from Saturday.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display6.67-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4085mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Motorised soundbar is a nice touch
  • The panel can get really bright
  • Possible to get good performance with HDR, 4K, and full-HD content
  • Excellent sound quality
  • Bad
  • Buggy software and app; no Netflix for now
  • Remote is too minimalist; no mute/ source buttons
  • Need a lot of tweaking to get the best performance
  • Issues with HDR10 overexposure
  • Lots of artefacts visible in scenes with rapid motion
  • Below-average picture quality with SD content
Read detailed OnePlus TV Q1 Pro review
Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeQLED
Dimensions1223.7 x 707 x 61.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro, OnePlus offers, OnePlus sale, OnePlus, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Reliance Jio Now Has 370 Million Subscribers, Adding 14.8 Million in a Quarter

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Second ODI Online and Check Score
  2. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  3. 80 Percent of Televisions Sold on Amazon India in 2019 Were Smart TVs
  4. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Xiaomi Makes Poco an Independent Brand in India
  6. Acer Swift 7 SF714-52T Review
  7. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Camera Specifications Leak in Detail
  9. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  10. The 31 Best Hindi Movies on Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Release The Banker in Theatres This March, Following Delay Over Controversy
  2. Samsung 'The Frame QLED TV' Will Go on Sale Again in India During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  3. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Smartphone Will Be Cheaper Than the Mate X: Report
  4. NSO Group Israeli Surveillance Software Lawsuit Goes Behind Closed Doors
  5. US Video Game Spending Fell in 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bestselling Game of Q4 2019, Says NPD Group
  6. Jeff Bezos-Owned Washington Post Slammed by Government Over Editorial Policies
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus TV 55Q1, OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro to Get Offers From Tomorrow
  8. McAfee Hires New CEO Peter Leav to Replace Chris Young
  9. Google's New Online Coding Course to Train in Python, Git, and IT Automation
  10. Fitbit Wearables Can Help Predict Flu Outbreaks, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.