Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 Hotfix Update

OnePlus 7 series was launched with Android 9 while OnePlus 7T series was launched with Android 10.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 April 2021 11:54 IST
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 Hotfix Update

OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series are almost identical in specifications

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series get March security patch with the rollout
  • The bug-fixing update brings many new features and improvements
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series update will be rolled out in phases

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are getting their Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 stable update. There has been no confirmation regarding the regions that will be receiving the update, however, OnePlus has said that the rollout isn't region-specific and is being randomly pushed out to users. The update comes bundled with the March 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus had earlier rolled out Android 11 updates for these phones, but they came with a few bugs that are expected to be fixed with this update.

The OnePlus community forum had a post on Friday that detailed the changelog for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro update. These smartphones are receiving Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update along with March 2021 Android security patch.

In the forum post about the latest OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update, Abdul B., from OxygenOS Operations, said, "We are starting to push the 11.0.0.2 hotfix build that replaces the previous release. This incremental rollout fixes some unforeseen bugs found in the original Android 11 release and updates the security patch." To recall, all four phones were reported to be receiving their Android 11 update late last month. The Chinese giant announced that its smartphone series from 2019 will be getting system improvements, camera enhancements, ambient display features, enhanced dark mode, game space improvements, redesigned shelf, and new features to its gallery app. To read about the changelog in detail, head here. If you don't receive the update automatically, you can head to Settings > Systems > System Updates to check if your device has received the latest update.

OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 and both smartphones ran Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS. Both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. While OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, OnePlus 7 Pro sports 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera.

OnePlus 7T was launched in September 2019 and OnePlus 7T Pro was launched in October 2019. Both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC and feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. While OnePlus 7T Pro has an identical display to OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Android 11, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web

Related Stories

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 Hotfix Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EasyDNS Starts to Accept Dogecoin as Payment
  2. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India Launch Confirmed for April 20
  4. Dogecoin Jumps 160 Percent in 24 Hours. Elon Musk Reminds of His Prediction
  5. WhatsApp Users Warned of Flaw That Could Leak Their Personal Data
  6. Oppo A94 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched: All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo A74 5G Price in India Confirmed to Be Under Rs. 20,000
  8. NASA Shares Stunning Pictures of Earth Taken From Space
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Dog Gets Surgery After Swallowing AirPods —and They Still Work
  2. Telegram WebZ and WebK Web Apps With Animated Stickers, Dark Mode Launched
  3. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 Hotfix Update
  4. Assault Rifle, Machete Among 3D-Printed Weapons Recovered in Police Raid in Spain
  5. Domino’s India Data Allegedly Breached by Hacker Selling It on the Dark Web
  6. Oppo A54 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know
  7. Redmi 10 Series Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Redmi Note 10S Specifications, Colour Options Leak
  8. Tesla With 'No Driver' in Fatal US Crash, 2 Killed: Report
  9. Lord of the Rings Game Announced in 2019 Cancelled by Amazon Game Studios
  10. Oppo A94 5G Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know, From Price to Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com