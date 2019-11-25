OnePlus is celebrating the fifth year of its debut in the Indian market with a 5th anniversary celebration sale on Amazon. As part of the sale, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been discounted by up to Rs. 10,000, while the freshly-launched OnePlus 7T has also received a price cut of up to Rs. 3,000. Additionally, banking discounts up to Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI options are also on the table. Moreover, both the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro and OnePlus TV Q1 4K QLED TVs are also available with no-cost EMI plans and banking discounts in tow on Amazon right now.

The OnePlus 5th anniversary celebration sale is now live on Amazon, and will go on till December 2. Starting with the offers, the OnePlus 7 Pro's 8GB + 256GB variant that was launched priced at Rs. 52,999, can now be purchased for Rs. 42,999 from Amazon. As for the 6GB + 128GB variant, it is now available for Rs. 39,999, down from its original asking price of Rs. 48,999. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and an instant discount worth Rs. 2,000 for transactions made using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. An exchange discount worth up to Rs. 7,000 is also on the table.

Coming to the OnePlus 7T, the phone's base 8GB + 128GB variant is currently listed at Rs. 34,999, translating to a discount worth Rs. 3,000 on its original asking price. OnePlus 7T's 8GB + 256GB model can now be purchased for Rs. 37,999 on Amazon, down from its original asking price of Rs. 39,999. The no-cost EMI and banking discounts for HDFC Bank cardholders are applicable in case of the OnePlus 7T too, where customers of the bank get Rs. 1,500 instant discount.

As for OnePlus' TVs, there is no discount on them. However, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and Rs. 5,000 instant discount to HDFC Bank credit or debit cardholders. Both the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro QLED TVs are applicable for the aforementioned benefits. The OnePlus Q1 QLED TV is currently listed at Rs. 69,899, while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 98,999 from Amazon.

