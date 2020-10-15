OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro — that were launched last year will get the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 update sometime in December, according to a new report. This development follows the launch of OnePlus 8T that will come with the OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The rest of the OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro had started receiving the over-the-air (OTA) OxygenOS 11 update from October 1.

It was earlier reported that users of the OnePlus 7 series might have to wait till 2021 to get the OxygenOS 11 update. But a OnePlus spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority that the OnePlus 7 models will get the update latest by December this year. However, there is still no news on when the OnePlus Nord will get its OxygenOS 11 update.

Next in line, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T had recently started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update that brought the September 2020 Android security patch to the phones along with some improvements and bug fixes. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 series, too, will get the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update sometime in the future.

The dual-SIM OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, dual rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup on the back. Both phones are not available for sale at the moment.

The OnePlus 7T, starting at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, takes it a notch above with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup on the back.

The OnePlus 7T Pro starts at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 256GB McLaren Edition priced at Rs. 58,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a 6.67-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

