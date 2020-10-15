Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report

OnePlus 8T will run the OxygenOS 11 out the box. The rest of the OnePlus 8 series has started receiving the Android 11-based update.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 15 October 2020 12:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report

OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 8T will ship directly with the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11
  • The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro have started receiving the Android 11 update
  • The OnePlus 6 series will also be getting the update in the future

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro — that were launched last year will get the Android-11 based OxygenOS 11 update sometime in December, according to a new report. This development follows the launch of OnePlus 8T that will come with the OxygenOS 11 out of the box. The rest of the OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro had started receiving the over-the-air (OTA) OxygenOS 11 update from October 1.

It was earlier reported that users of the OnePlus 7 series might have to wait till 2021 to get the OxygenOS 11 update. But a OnePlus spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority that the OnePlus 7 models will get the update latest by December this year. However, there is still no news on when the OnePlus Nord will get its OxygenOS 11 update.

Next in line, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T had recently started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update that brought the September 2020 Android security patch to the phones along with some improvements and bug fixes. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 series, too, will get the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update sometime in the future.

The dual-SIM OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, dual rear cameras, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup on the back. Both phones are not available for sale at the moment.

The OnePlus 7T, starting at Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, takes it a notch above with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. It also has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera setup on the back.

The OnePlus 7T Pro starts at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 256GB McLaren Edition priced at Rs. 58,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro has a 6.67-inch curved Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 6, Android 11, OxygenOS 11, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T
Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Related Stories

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  8. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  9. OnePlus 8T Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  3. Apple TV App Coming to Android TV, Select Sony TVs to Get It First
  4. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series to Receive OxygenOS 11 Update in December: Report
  5. YouTube to Remove Content With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  6. Boat Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds With 6mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  7. Tata Group Looking for Stake in IPO-Bound Online Grocer BigBasket: Report
  8. Jio May Soon Launch Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Offer
  9. OnePlus Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
  10. Monster Hunter Trailer Sets Up the Next Action Epic From Resident Evil Duo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com