Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

Along with Android 10 and OxygenOS 10, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G users would be getting some new design elements.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 9 March 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

The 'Smart Display' option is introduced in OxygenOS 10

Highlights
  • OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update
  • Users would be getting some new design elements
  • One can now opt to use tweaked Google navigation gestures

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the company would roll out the Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update to OnePlus 7 Pro 5G smartphones in the first quarter of 2020 and now the firm has started rolling out the OxygenOS OS 10.0.4 update to the device. The update brings in the usual bunch of Android 10 goodies, along with new UI and enhanced location permissions for privacy.

Along with Android 10 and OxygenOS 10, the users would be getting some new design elements, while new full-screen gestures are also here.

One can now opt to use tweaked Google navigation gestures here. A user can also swipe from the left or right side of the display to go back.

The 'Smart Display' option is also introduced in OxygenOS 10 and it will display intelligent information based on specific times, locations, and events.

The update also brings in the 'Game Space' app which allows its users to see all your favourite games in one place, and access various settings as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus
Australia Sues Facebook, Alleges Breach of User Data
Apple Sells Fewer Than 500,000 Phones in China in February Amid Coronavirus

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.1 Successor May Be Called Nokia 5.3, Price and Specifications Leaked
  2. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  3. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Global Launch Set for March 27
  4. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs. 4,999 Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plan
  5. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Getting One UI 2.0 Update in India: Report
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro May Pack 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  8. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Stickers on WhatsApp
  9. Amazon Sets April Release Date for Four More Shots Please! Season 2
  10. Vivo Phones Will Be Getting Android 10 Beta Update Starting March 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Final Black Widow Trailer Finds Scarlett Johansson Back ‘Where It All Started’
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Free-to-Play Warzone Battle Royale Mode Leaked
  3. Organic Molecules Hint at Presence of Ancient Life on Mars
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Surfaces in Alleged FCC Listing With 4,920mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging Support
  5. Redmi Announces Major Breakthrough in Making In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Work With LCD Screens
  6. Happy Holi 2020 Stickers: How to Find, Add, and Share Holi Stickers on WhatsApp
  7. Apple Working on New Watch Feature That Detects Blood Oxygen Saturation: Report
  8. Apple Sells Fewer Than 500,000 Phones in China in February Amid Coronavirus
  9. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Starts Receiving Android 10 Update
  10. Australia Sues Facebook, Alleges Breach of User Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.