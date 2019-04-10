Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual Edged Display Leaked, Spotted on Bluetooth SIG as Well

OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked, Spotted on Bluetooth SIG as Well

, 10 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked, Spotted on Bluetooth SIG as Well

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 7 Pro is seen to sport a dual-edged display

Highlights

OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to sport a 48-megapixel sensor, 3 rear cameras

The company is tipped to launch three variants of the OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

OnePlus next-gen flagship launch is nearing, and now a slew of new leaks confirm that there will be more than one variant of the OnePlus 7 this time. The OnePlus 7 Pro has been spotted on Weibo revealing design details and specification details as well. Tipster Ishan Agarwal hints that there might be three variants of the OnePlus 7 this time – OnePlus 7 vanilla variant, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 7 Pro variant was also spotted on Bluetooth certification site, almost confirming the arrival of this variant.

Starting with the Weibo leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro image leak shows that the phone will sport a dual edged display, similar to the Galaxy S10+. The phone is seen to sport a notch-less and hole-less display indicating a pop-up selfie camera setup. The back of the phone is not shown by the tipster. A second image reveals specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the ‘About Phone' section reveals that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel sensor, another 16-megapixel sensor, and a last 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to run on Android Pie.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted that the OnePlus 7 will come in three variants – the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The model numbers for the three variants are GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905 for the OnePlus 7, GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, and GM1917 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and GM1920 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 7 Pro in the Weibo leak also came with the model number GM1915. Lastly, the same model was also approved on Bluetooth SIG certification site as well, lending more weight to the arrival of this variant. .

This is probably the first time OnePlus is releasing multiple variants of its flagship. Earlier, OnePlus used to only launch multiple RAM + Storage variants, but never a different variant altogether.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Black Holes May Finally Be Ready for Their Close-Up
Game of Thrones Recap: Who’s Dead and Who’s Alive — and Season 8 Predictions
OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked, Spotted on Bluetooth SIG as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9i
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  3. Oppo Reno With 10x Zoom to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, What to Expect
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Is Finally Going on Sale Soon in India
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A-Series Launch Today: Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Dual-Edged Display Leaked
  8. ACT Fibernet Launches 4K Media Streaming Device to Make Your TV Smarter
  9. You No Longer Need to 'Safely Remove' USB Storage Devices on Windows 10
  10. Dell Inspiron 15 7572 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.