OnePlus next-gen flagship launch is nearing, and now a slew of new leaks confirm that there will be more than one variant of the OnePlus 7 this time. The OnePlus 7 Pro has been spotted on Weibo revealing design details and specification details as well. Tipster Ishan Agarwal hints that there might be three variants of the OnePlus 7 this time – OnePlus 7 vanilla variant, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 7 Pro variant was also spotted on Bluetooth certification site, almost confirming the arrival of this variant.

Starting with the Weibo leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro image leak shows that the phone will sport a dual edged display, similar to the Galaxy S10+. The phone is seen to sport a notch-less and hole-less display indicating a pop-up selfie camera setup. The back of the phone is not shown by the tipster. A second image reveals specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the ‘About Phone' section reveals that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel sensor, another 16-megapixel sensor, and a last 8-megapixel sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro is listed to run on Android Pie.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted that the OnePlus 7 will come in three variants – the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The model numbers for the three variants are GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905 for the OnePlus 7, GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, and GM1917 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and GM1920 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 7 Pro in the Weibo leak also came with the model number GM1915. Lastly, the same model was also approved on Bluetooth SIG certification site as well, lending more weight to the arrival of this variant. .

This is probably the first time OnePlus is releasing multiple variants of its flagship. Earlier, OnePlus used to only launch multiple RAM + Storage variants, but never a different variant altogether.