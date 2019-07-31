Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Offers Fastest Download Speeds Compared to 5G Rivals: RootMetrics

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G managed to hit 700Mbps for downloads.

31 July 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Offers Fastest Download Speeds Compared to 5G Rivals: RootMetrics

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was tested on UK's EE network

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G managed to reach 700Mbps for downloads
  • It was tested against Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G and Oppo Reno 5G
  • These smartphones were tested on the EE network in the UK

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most affordable flagship smartphones in the market, and it is also one of the fastest. Not only is it powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, but it also gets UFS 3.0 storage. And now, according to RootMetrics, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant is the fastest 5G smartphone it has tested for download speeds. RootMetrics tested the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G alongside other 5G devices to evaluate each smartphones network performance. For the test, RootMetrics used a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G, and Oppo Reno 5G.

RootMetrics carried out the test on these four smartphones using the EE network in early June in London. These smartphones were testing in areas like the City of London, Kensington, Chelsea, Westminster, and South Bank among others.

According to RootMetrics, the OnePlus 7 Pro achieved a download speed of nearly 700Mbps giving it a clear lead over the other smartphones. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G could only manage 550Mbps while LG V50 5G and the Oppo Reno 5G managed around 600Mbps.

OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau commented in a press statement about the RootMetrics report saying “OnePlus prides itself on a fast and smooth experience, and these results demonstrate we have delivered a best in class 5G product for our users.”

OnePlus claimed that its engineers designed their own antennae since vendor components were too thick and would have caused the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to be a lot thicker than the regular variant.

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 48,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a triple camera setup at the back including a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. It also has a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G wasn't launched in India due to the lack of 5G networks and only the 4G variant is on sale.

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, RootMetrics
Aditya Shenoy

