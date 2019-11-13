Technology News
loading

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has cited the extra efforts required for 5G optimisation as the reason behind the delay.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 19:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020

OnePlus 7 Pro’s 4G edition received the Android 10 update in September

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will get its Android 10 update in Q1 2020
  • CEO Pete Lau says OnePlus wants to provide best 5G experience
  • OnePlus took time to optimise hardware and software for 5G

OnePlus 7 and its pro sibling, the OnePlus 7 Pro, received the Android 10 update back in September. But surprisingly, OnePlus' first 5G smartphone, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, is still stuck on an older version of OxygenOS based on Android Pie. OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, has now divulged that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. The OnePlus chief also revealed the reason behind the delay in rolling out the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

In a lengthy post on the official OnePlus forum, Lau explained that the company has had to make system optimisations from the fundamental system architecture to make sure that OnePlus 7 Pro 5G users get the best possible 5G experience. Lau added that doing so was a challenging as well as time-consuming task, which is why there was delay in upgrading the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Android 10.

“This is an arduous and time-consuming process that wouldn't be possible without the support of our partners Qualcomm and wireless operators. But we promise that in this exciting new 5G era, OnePlus will undoubtedly overcome these obstacles and deliver the latest operating system for your 5G smartphones as soon as it is ready”, the OnePlus chief added.

Lau concluded that after taking into account current R&D progress and compatibility with various partners, the company has set a target of rolling out the Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in the first quarter of 2020. The OnePlus chief also noted that 5G demands more rigorous tests, debugging and, optimisations on both software and hardware level, which is what led to a delay in rolling out a stable Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G that could deliver an optimal experience. The delay was first reported late last month, when the company confirmed the Q1 2020 timeline in response to a forum post.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Android 10, 5G
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Children's Day 2019: Google Set to Announce 'Doodle for Google' Winner
Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Redmi 5, Redmi 5A MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  4. AI Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  5. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. Motorola Razr 2019 Likely to Launch Today: What You Should Know
  7. Realme 5s Will Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
  8. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of Launch Later Today
  9. Vivo U20 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on November 22
  10. Amazon Brings Project Zero to India to Remove Counterfeit Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Hackers Demand $5 Million From Mexico's State Oil Firm in Ransomware Attack
  2. Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro Dismantled in Official Video to Show Off Internals
  3. Overwatch 2 'Isn't as Controversial as It Sounds', Jeff Kaplan Says
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Flags Slight Growth in Core Business
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Receive Its Android 10 Update in First Quarter of 2020
  6. Children's Day 2019: Google Set to Announce 'Doodle for Google' Winner
  7. Vivo S5 Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM a Day Before Launch
  8. Artificial Intelligence-Created Paintings to Be Put on Sale by Sotheby’s in New York
  9. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Design Shown in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 5s to Feature 5,000mAh Battery, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.