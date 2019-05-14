OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro at events in Bengaluru, London, and New York on Tuesday. The OnePlus 7 is the more 'affordable' of the flagship smartphone duo, and features top-of-the-line specifications that stay true to the company's design decisions in the recent past. It maintains a full-HD+ display, and features a waterdrop-shaped display notch just like the OnePlus 6T to hold the front camera. Unlike the massive 12GB of RAM the OnePlus 7 Pro offers, the smartphone bears a maximum 8GB RAM, though it is still powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 855 SoC and uses UFS 3.0 2-lane storage. Read on for details about the OnePlus 7 price in India, release date, specifications, and more.

OnePlus 7 price in India, colours, release date

The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be available in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour variant has only been launched in India and China. OnePlus 7 will go on sale in India in June, and no exact release date has been detailed. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio,

OnePlus 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie, bringing new features like native Screen Recording and a Zen Mode that makes the phone available for use for 20 minutes, only allowing emergency calls and the use of the camera. The OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The phone retains the Reading Mode and Night Mode features that previous generations brought, though the Night Mode 2.0 that OnePlus 7 Pro brings seems to have been omitted. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. A RAM Boost feature seen on the smartphone as well, as seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the previous generation OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 camera (front and rear)

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The rear cameras can record 4K video at up to 60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps, and 720p video at up to 480fps, with the last two being Super Slow Motion modes. The company is touting camera features like Portrait, UltraShot, Nightscape, Pro Mode, AI Scene Detection, Panorama, HDR, Studio Lighting, Time-Lapse, and RAW Image.

The front camera of the OnePlus 7 bears the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro, though it is fit within the waterdrop-shaped notch instead of in a pop-up camera mechanism. The selfie camera sensor has 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. The company is touting features like HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, and Time-Lapse.

OnePlus 7 storage

There are two storage configurations on the OnePlus 7, depending on the variant purchased, with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 2-lane storage, and it along with the OnePlus 7 Pro is claimed to be the first globally available smartphones that use this new faster storage standard. As with previous OnePlus handsets and the OnePlus 7 Pro, there is no storage expansion via microSD card.

OnePlus 7 battery and other key features

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. Sensors on board the OnePlus 7 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The in-display fingerprint sensor is said to be faster than the one used on the OnePlus 6T, using a 3-element lens and a larger sensor, apart from utilising new algorithm. The OnePlus 7 runs on a 3,700mAh battery, the same capacity as the OnePlus 6T, with the same 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro bears the new X-haptic vibration motor, OnePlus has used a linear motor on the OnePlus 7. It does get the dual stereo speakers (on the top and bottom of the phone), noise cancellation support, and Dolby Atmos support features that the OnePlus 7 Pro offers though, and also retains the iconic Alert Slider. It has dimensions of 157.7x74.8x8.2mm, weighs 182 grams, and its back panel is constructed of Gorilla Glass 6