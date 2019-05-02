Technology News

OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC

OnePlus 6 base variant was launched at Rs. 34,999.

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 18:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC

OnePlus 7 price in India estimated by seeing price increases of previous generations

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6T base variant was launched at Rs. 37,999
  • Recently, OnePlus 6T prices were cut in India
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch date set for May 14

The much-awaited OnePlus 7 may cost Rs. 39,500, as with every new flagship launch, OnePlus has consistently increased the price by 12.6 percent on an average, a study by market research firm techARC claimed on Thursday.

The base variant of OnePlus 6 was launched last year at Rs. 34,999, while the OnePlus 6T was launched at Rs. 37,999.

The starting price of OnePlus 7 is likely to range from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 39,500, techARC added.

The Chinese premium smartphone maker is scheduled to refresh its lineup with the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 at simultaneous events in New York, London, and Bengaluru.

"OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern," techARC Chief Analyst Faisal Kawoosa said in a statement.

"This has led the brand achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting better experience at incremental price increase," Kawoosa added.

The study analysed the flagship smartphones of four popular brands in premium categories -- Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Google.

Samsung's Galaxy S series witnessed the lowest increase in pricing at 8 percent, compared to Apple iPhone at 20 percent price rise with every new addition to the flagship series.

Google's Pixel has only seen 11.7 percent increase in price with new edition launches, said the study.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: techARC, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Price in India, OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India, OnePlus, OnePlus India
Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Highest-Grossing Film of 2019 in India
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Beta Testing Expands to Australia on Android, iOS
OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  3. Amazon Summer Sale's 'Lowest Prices' on Smartphones Revealed
  4. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Best Deals Available Right Now
  5. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Get New Features in Open Beta
  6. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Specifications, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  7. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 Price in India Slashed
  9. Amazon Reportedly Installed 'Bulletproof Panels' to Protect CEO Jeff Bezos
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger May Be Coming Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.