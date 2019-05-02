OnePlus 7 Price in India Likely to Be Around Rs. 40,000: techARC

The much-awaited OnePlus 7 may cost Rs. 39,500, as with every new flagship launch, OnePlus has consistently increased the price by 12.6 percent on an average, a study by market research firm techARC claimed on Thursday.

The base variant of OnePlus 6 was launched last year at Rs. 34,999, while the OnePlus 6T was launched at Rs. 37,999.

The starting price of OnePlus 7 is likely to range from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 39,500, techARC added.

The Chinese premium smartphone maker is scheduled to refresh its lineup with the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14 at simultaneous events in New York, London, and Bengaluru.

"OnePlus has adopted a consistent pricing strategy where it has been increasing the price with every new launch in a regular pattern," techARC Chief Analyst Faisal Kawoosa said in a statement.

"This has led the brand achieve growth in revenues as well as profitability with consumers getting better experience at incremental price increase," Kawoosa added.

The study analysed the flagship smartphones of four popular brands in premium categories -- Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Google.

Samsung's Galaxy S series witnessed the lowest increase in pricing at 8 percent, compared to Apple iPhone at 20 percent price rise with every new addition to the flagship series.

Google's Pixel has only seen 11.7 percent increase in price with new edition launches, said the study.