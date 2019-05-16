Technology News
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Offer Validity Extended Till May 31 on Amazon After User Complaints

The pre-booking customers can now wait for Nebula Blue and purchase the variant.

Updated: 16 May 2019 18:43 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale in India earlier today for Amazon Prime members

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is offered in two colours – Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue
  • OnePlus 7 Pro was unveiled on May 14 alongside OnePlus 7
  • Pre-booking customers are eligible for free screen replacement

OnePlus and Amazon have extended the deadline to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone for its pre-booking customers following user complaints over the inability to buy Nebula Blue version of the phone because of the limited validity. The deadline to buy the phone was earlier May 18 for the pre-booking customers, whereas the Nebula Blue version of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be released on May 28. According to the companies, the customers who had pre-booked the OnePlus 7 Pro can now buy the smartphone any time before May 31. OnePlus has also confirmed that the customers who pre-booked the phone at OnePlus offline stores, Croma, or Reliance Digital stores, will have no such deadline and they can buy the phone whenever they want.

Ahead of the OnePlus 7 Pro's Prime Early Access sale earlier today, user reports started emerging on Twitter that some consumers, who had pre-booked the OnePlus 7 Pro, were feeling frustrated as their pre-booking offers will lapse if they wish to purchase the Nebula Blue version of the phone, given the deadline to buy the phone before the end of May 18 as per the terms and conditions of the offer.

Gadgets 360 reached out to both OnePlus and Amazon to get clarity on the matter and the companies revealed that they have now extended the deadline to buy the OnePlus 7 Pro for the pre-booking customers to May 31, to accommodate the customers who may wish to purchase the Nebula Blue variant of OnePlus's new flagship. To recall, OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue version will become available on May 28 in the country and will be listed to purchase on Amazon the same day.

According to Amazon, all pre-booking customers, whether they purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro today or any time on or before May 31, will be eligible for the free screen replacement benefits, valid for six months. To get the free screen replacement, the OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will also have to download the OnePlus care app on their new OnePlus 7 Pro and register within 30 days. It is important to note here that OnePlus will charge Rs. 750 as processing fee at the time of the free screen replacement.

To remind you, OnePlus had unveiled the new OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 phones on May 14. The OnePlus 7 Pro became available from Amazon Prime customers and via OnePlus.in earlier today. The OnePlus 7 Pro will available for all starting May 17. Only the Mirror Grey colour variant of the phone is being sold right now and the Nebula Blue version will go on sale on May 28, as we mentioned earlier. OnePlus 7 will be released sometime in June.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7 Pro, Amazon India, OnePlus
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
