OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge, See the Winning Entry

, 12 March 2019
OnePlus has got Léandro Tijink as the winner of its #PMChallenge that it announced last month

  • Léandro Tijink has detailed changes and improvements for OxygenOS
  • The winner suggested consistent colour-usage, corner-radii, and font size
  • OnePlus may showcase the suggested tweaks through OnePlus 7

OnePlus last month hosted a challenge dubbed #PMChallenge calling its fans to design a new feature for OxygenOS. The challenge, which is now over and is touted to have received almost 200 valid entries, has helped the Chinese company consider not just one but more than 20 interface changes and improvements that would enhance the overall user experience. The changes and improvements have been submitted by Léandro Tijink, who uses 'Its.Leandroo' username on the OnePlus forums. Tijink has essentially suggested a cleaner approach to take OxygenOS to new levels. This may debut on OnePlus 7, the next OnePlus model that will arrive this year.

"The new 'experience' will be suitable for everyone, of all ages," Tijink writes in his detailed entry suggesting the list of new changes. "It will be more pleasant for younger people, and easier to understand for less-technical people. It also brings new possibilities for more technical people, like easier theming, customisability and personalisation."

In the list of changes suggested, the winner of the #PMChallenge mentioned that there should be consistent colour-usage, corner-radii, and font sizes. "Because of the consistency in design, it will be easier to say: those elements need to be blue, these need to be white, and this always needs to be red," he states. "This should also help with Dark Mode, because there are only so many colours, all used very consistently."

Tijink also posted a gallery showing a glimpse of his suggested changes through images. He has importantly defined the changes right from the welcome screen that would greet users when they start the phone for the first time and mentioned UI elements of Ambient Display, App Drawer, and Quick Settings panel.

One of the key changes he listed in his post is that all apps on the OxygenOS should work on four distinct themes, including Colourful, Light, Dark, and AMOLED. "Every app has the same looks, but they all have their own accent colour when the system theme is set to colourful," he writes. "Then you set the theme to any of the other three, the accent colour that the user chose will be used in all apps."

OnePlus says that it will start working on the ideas posted by Tijink. It is likely that OnePlus 7 would be the first model to run a new OxygenOS version with the developments derived from the recent challenge. However, it is a bit sceptical that the Chinese company will take all changes suggested by the winner into its consideration while designing the next version of its proprietary skin.

That being said, it is confirmed that Tijink will be the person who'll fly out to a OnePlus launch event for a VIP experience and get a new OnePlus phone.

Further reading: OxygenOS, OnePlus 7, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
