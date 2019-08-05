OnePlus 7 users are now receiving a new update that brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch. OnePlus 7 Pro users got the latest security patch a few days ago, and now even the vanilla variant is getting the update before the Google Pixel devices. The latest OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 also brings optimised adaptive brightness and a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements as well. Only a limited number of users will receive the update initially and a broader rollout will commence after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The OnePlus 7 has started receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update, and a notification should arrive of the update soon. If you haven't received the update notification, you can try looking for it manually in the Settings menu to see if you've received it or not. It is best to install the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. OnePlus is known to be punctual with its security updates, and this fast-paced rollout of the security patch at the beginning of August is testimony to its software support promise.

Coming to the changelog, the OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings optimised adaptive brightness, and updated Google Mobile Services to June 2019. It also fixed the issue with quick settings menu dropping down due to accidental touches, while on a call. The update also brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch, and also a host of general bug fixes and improvements.

OnePlus 7 Pro users got the August patch last week, and the changelog is almost similar to the vanilla variant.