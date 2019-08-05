Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimisations, Fixes

OnePlus 7 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimisations, Fixes

The update is a staged rollout, and will reach only a limited number of users today.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 18:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimisations, Fixes

OnePlus 7 gets a new update

Highlights
  • The update also brings optimised adaptive brightness
  • It also fixes an accidental touch issue while on call
  • OnePlus 7 Pro received the patch last week

OnePlus 7 users are now receiving a new update that brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch. OnePlus 7 Pro users got the latest security patch a few days ago, and now even the vanilla variant is getting the update before the Google Pixel devices. The latest OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 also brings optimised adaptive brightness and a slew of bug fixes and performance improvements as well. Only a limited number of users will receive the update initially and a broader rollout will commence after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The OnePlus 7 has started receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update, and a notification should arrive of the update soon. If you haven't received the update notification, you can try looking for it manually in the Settings menu to see if you've received it or not. It is best to install the update over a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. OnePlus is known to be punctual with its security updates, and this fast-paced rollout of the security patch at the beginning of August is testimony to its software support promise.

Coming to the changelog, the OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings optimised adaptive brightness, and updated Google Mobile Services to June 2019. It also fixed the issue with quick settings menu dropping down due to accidental touches, while on a call. The update also brings along the August 2019 Android Security patch, and also a host of general bug fixes and improvements.

OnePlus 7 Pro users got the August patch last week, and the changelog is almost similar to the vanilla variant.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Update, August Security patch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Might Not Have 256GB Storage Option in India; Hands-On Images Surface on the Web Ahead of August 7 Launch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, All New S Pen Tipped Once Again Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
OnePlus 7 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimisations, Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  2. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  9. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
  10. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, All New S Pen Tipped Once Again Ahead of Wednesday's Launch
  2. Samsung SoCs With AMD Radeon Graphics Could Launch as Soon as 2021
  3. OnePlus 7 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update With August Android Security Patch, Optimisations, Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Might Not Have 256GB Storage Option in India; Hands-On Images Surface on the Web Ahead of August 7 Launch
  5. Google Assistant Now Reads Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages, Even Lets You Reply to Them
  6. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
  7. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
  9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Come With New AirGlass, SuperSensing Camera Features; P300, P400, P500 Monikers Trademarked
  10. Reliance to Buy 87.6 Percent Stake in Google-Backed Shopping Tech Startup Fynd
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.