OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.6 Update Brings Photo Quality Improvements and June Android Security Patch

The update is rolling out in a staged manner

By | Updated: 29 June 2019 13:26 IST
OnePlus 7 is available in India starting at Rs. 32,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 update brings improved audio quality as well
  • It brings along optimised photo quality, rolling out in a staged manner
  • The update also brings several bug fixes and performance improvements

OnePlus 7 users are now receiving a new update that brings along camera improvements and the June Android security patch as well. The company initially faced some backlash for poor camera optimisations on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The company has since then been rolling out regular updates related to camera improvements, and this one optimises photo quality even more. The OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 and it is available to buy on Amazon India.

The OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.6 update is rolling out in a staged manner, and will be received by a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will be held in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, the company notes. As per the changelog, the OnePlus 7 latest update brings the June 2019 Android Security Patch, improved audio quality, optimised photo quality, and optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness. Apart from this, general bugs fixes and performance improvements are also bundled in.

If you haven't received a notification, check for the update in your Settings menu manually. We recommend that you install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

The last OxygenOS 9.5.5 update brought along a slew of camera improvements like improved overall contrast and colour performance, improved accuracy and stability of autofocusing, improved clarity and colour of Nightscape, and improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape.

The base variant of the OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. Key specifications include 3,700mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 processor, dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor, and a 6.41-inch waterdrop-style notch display.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
