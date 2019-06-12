There is no denying that the OnePlus 7 is currently the most affordable smartphone in the country to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone went on sale last week and has two variants you can choose from, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. The smartphone went on sale last week and almost immediately got its first software update. As per user reports, the OnePlus 7 is now receiving the OxygenOS 9.5.5 software update bringing in the latest security patch and a few improvements.

With the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update, the OnePlus 7 gets the May 2019 security patch, as per a report by a user on the XDA Developers forum. The update is said to be 125MB in size and bring multiple camera improvements to the OnePlus 7. Some of the camera improvements include improved overall contrast and colour performance, improved accuracy and stability of autofocusing, improved clarity and colour of Nightscape, and improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape. We've yet to receive the update on our review unit, and OnePlus has yet to publish on official forum post detailing the rollout and changelog. The XDA Developers forum user adds that the update appears to be rolling out in Germany for now.

It seems that OnePlus has focused mainly on the low-light camera performance of the OnePlus 7 which is a pain point as mentioned in our review. This is the second update for the OnePlus 7 this month as the first one brought in the DC Dimming and Fnatic Gaming mode. The last update also claimed camera improvements, but we did not notice any significant changes when we tested it out. Hopefully, this update will help improve the low-light camera performance on the OnePlus 7.

As with other OnePlus software updates, the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update for the OnePlus 7 can be expected to pushed out in an "incremental" fashion, starting with a few users before rolling out to larger numbers. It can be expected to be made available in all regions soon.