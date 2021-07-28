Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability

OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability

OnePlus 7 series users had complained of bugs and issues with the original Android 11 release so OnePlus released a hotfix to replace the build.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 July 2021 14:41 IST
OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability

OnePlus 7 series comprises two models — OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS update addresses overheating issues
  • OnePlus 7 series update is rolled out in stages
  • OnePlus has updated Android security patch for OnePlus 7 series

OnePlus 7 series has got a new OxygenOS 11 update that brings some system improvements as well as other optimisations. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series were updated to Android 11 back in March but the company released a hotfix build in April to address the bugs in the original release. The new update comes with version OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and along with the fixes and optimisations, brings the Android security patch up to June 2021.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for OnePlus 7 series changelog

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for the OnePlus 7 series is an incremental update that has been rolled out for Indian, North American, and European regions. As per the changelog shared on the official forum, the update brings a few system improvements such as reduced power consumption and improved overheating control management. Issues with playing high-definition videos on some platforms have been fixed as well. The Android security patch has been updated to June 2021.

Some users were experiencing crashes with the File Manager app and this issue has been fixed as well. In terms of camera fixes, the blurry camera issue when shooting in fullscreen has been fixed and the overall stability of the camera has been improved as well. Lastly, the Dialer UI display effect has been optimised.

As is the case with software updates, this is a staged rollout that will first be received by a limited number of users to check stability. After making sure there are no critical bugs, it will be pushed to a broader audience. If you have not received the update yet, wait for a few days and it should pop up. OnePlus has also said that using a VPN to download the update may not work as the rollout is not based on regions.

To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7 Series Update, OxygenOS 11, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Airtel Prepaid Recharge Monthly Packs Now Start at Rs. 79, Rs. 49 Option Discontinued

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  2. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  3. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  5. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  7. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  9. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Return Previously Non-Transferable PUBG Items
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design
  2. Hubble Telescope Finds First Evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
  3. OnePlus 7 Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 Update With Fix for Overheating, Camera Stability
  4. Airtel Prepaid Recharge Monthly Packs Now Start at Rs. 79, Rs. 49 Option Discontinued
  5. Indonesia's BRI Life Probes Reported Personal Data Leak of Over 2 Million Users
  6. Realme Pad Allegedly Spotted on IMDA Certification Site, Camera Specifications Leaked
  7. Apple Says Global Chip Shortage Will Start to Affect iPhone Production, Growth Forecast Slows
  8. iPad (9th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad mini 6 Key Specifications Surface Online
  9. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts
  10. Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com