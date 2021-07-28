OnePlus 7 series has got a new OxygenOS 11 update that brings some system improvements as well as other optimisations. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series were updated to Android 11 back in March but the company released a hotfix build in April to address the bugs in the original release. The new update comes with version OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 and along with the fixes and optimisations, brings the Android security patch up to June 2021.

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for OnePlus 7 series changelog

OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 for the OnePlus 7 series is an incremental update that has been rolled out for Indian, North American, and European regions. As per the changelog shared on the official forum, the update brings a few system improvements such as reduced power consumption and improved overheating control management. Issues with playing high-definition videos on some platforms have been fixed as well. The Android security patch has been updated to June 2021.

Some users were experiencing crashes with the File Manager app and this issue has been fixed as well. In terms of camera fixes, the blurry camera issue when shooting in fullscreen has been fixed and the overall stability of the camera has been improved as well. Lastly, the Dialer UI display effect has been optimised.

As is the case with software updates, this is a staged rollout that will first be received by a limited number of users to check stability. After making sure there are no critical bugs, it will be pushed to a broader audience. If you have not received the update yet, wait for a few days and it should pop up. OnePlus has also said that using a VPN to download the update may not work as the rollout is not based on regions.

To check if you have received the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.