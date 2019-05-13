OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Release Date, Specs, Design, Camera, and More

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are due to be launched globally on Tuesday, May 14, at simultaneous events in Bengaluru, London, and New York. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live updates from the Bengaluru event. Ahead of that date, here's everything we know about the two smartphones, in terms of both official teasers and leaks. Thanks to these, we know details such as OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 specifications (including camera), price in India, a few design decisions, and more.

While we do know the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch date - Tuesday, May 14 - a release date is still not known. However, bearing in mind that Reliance Jio has revealed its newly unveiled cashback offer for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro buyers will go live on May 19, we can expect the smartphone to go on sale near that date. Whether it will go on sale before that date, on it, or after it, is not known at the moment.

OnePlus 7 Series Launch Event Timings, Date, Tickets, Expectations

As for the launch itself, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be launched at simultaneous events in Bengaluru (8:15pm IST), London (4pm BST), and New York (11am EDT) on Tuesday. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro details emerging from the launch event, as we will be right there at ground zero. Extensive OnePlus 7 Pro price in India details, for each of the anticipated SKUs, have already been tipped, as have their corresponding Euro pricing.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

Let's start with what the company has revealed officially. Thus far, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been the subject of most teasers from OnePlus. The OnePlus 7 Pro has been teased to sport a 'fast and smooth' display that has also been awarded an A+ rating by DisplayMate, and also received support for Netflix HDR streaming. The display will also support the HDR10+ standard, while the smartphone will feature UFS 3.0 storage. A teaser also indicated the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, something that has been leaked in the past.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Top 7 Key Features Expected

The company has also teased that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom. Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will also have some amount of water resistance, the company confirmed, though they will not bear an IP rating to denote ingress protection against dust or water.

Now, let's get to the leaked specifications. The recent leak claimed to have the complete specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro, suggests that it will be a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs OxygenOS based on Android Pie, and features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOELD display with 516ppi pixel density, and a 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (1 x Cortex-A76 core @ 2.84GHz, 3 x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz), paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to arrive in three RAM/ storage variants - 6GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 256GB, and finally, 12GB/ 256GB. As with previous OnePlus smartphones, no microSD card slot will be available for further storage expansion. The leak added that the OnePlus 7 Pro will run off a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge (5V/6A). Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor, apart from a gesture sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro seen in its Mirror Grey colour variant

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

As we mentioned, no recent leak has contained detailed specifications of the OnePlus 7, though they should be similar in many ways to the OnePlus 7 Pro, with differences including the use of a smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ 60Hz display, and a smaller 3,700mAh battery.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro camera

A recent leak claimed the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and OIS. There's a secondary 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 117 degree field of view, and a last 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 78mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. The back cameras support dual-LED flash, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), laser autofocus (LAF), and continuous autofocus (CAF). Furthermore, the rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p videos at 30fps/60fps, 720p videos at 30fps, and super slow motion 1080p and 720p videos at 240fps and 480fps respectively.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to have a bezel-less and notch-less display, and thus, use a pop-up selfie camera setup. The front camera is said to bear a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, EIS support, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 is said to sport a dual rear camera setup without 3x optical zoom but retaining the 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a regular front-facing camera that fits within a waterdrop-shaped display notch.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro design

While the OnePlus 7's specifications have not been leaked or teased in the recent past, its design is something that has been tipped quite recently. As we mentioned, it is said to bear a waterdrop-shaped display notch on a flat display, and overall, look rather similar to the OnePlus 6T, including the ports and button placement - Alert Slider and power button on the right, SIM card tray and volume rocker on left, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. Neither phone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which makes sense following the decision to remove it from the OnePlus 6T. It is said to be smaller than the OnePlus 7 Pro, with dimensions of 157.7x74.8x7.1, though no weight has been announced.

OnePlus 7 seen with a waterdrop-shaped notch display

Photo Credit: WinFuture

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the smartphone is said to have a curved display, measure 162.6x75.9x8.8mm, and weigh 210 grams. Rumours have also indicated that the smartphone will have stereo speakers, unlike any OnePlus smartphone till date. The colour variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro have also been tipped, and called Almond, Mirror Grey, and Nebula Blue.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is said to start at Rs. 49,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 52,999, and the top-end OnePlus 7 Pro variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is said to be priced at Rs. 57,999.

No such detailed price leak has been revealed for the OnePlus 7, which is estimated to start at around Rs. 39,500 based on the pattern of previous generational hikes.