AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant is now available in India. The new colour option that was launched last week is on sale through Amazon.in and OnePlus India Store. Using a bi-directional double-layered coating, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue offers a surreal effect with a deep blue ocean-like colour pattern at the back. The new variant also notably comes in lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The debut of the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue takes place alongside the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale that brings instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.
As announced at the time of its formal launch last week, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999. The phone, as we mentioned, comes in single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and is available for purchase through Amazon.in and OnePlus India Store.
Sale offers on the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue include an instant discount worth Rs. 1,750 for HDFC Bank customers. The discount offer is available as a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale that is exclusively available for Prime members on Amazon.in. Further, the customers purchasing the handset through the e-retail giant can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,500 in lieu of their old smartphone. There are no-cost EMI options as well.
Except for the distinct colour offering, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant has the same hardware identical as other OnePlus 7 models. The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS on top. The phone also features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of RAM.
For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7 carries a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary 5-megapixel sensor comes with an f/2.4 lens and 1.12-micron pixels. OnePlus has also provided a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.
The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant has 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Besides, the phone packs a 3,700mAh battery and measures 157.7x74.8x8.2mm.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement