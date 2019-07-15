OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant is now available in India. The new colour option that was launched last week is on sale through Amazon.in and OnePlus India Store. Using a bi-directional double-layered coating, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue offers a surreal effect with a deep blue ocean-like colour pattern at the back. The new variant also notably comes in lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The debut of the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue takes place alongside the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale that brings instant discount for HDFC Bank customers.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue price in India, sale offers

As announced at the time of its formal launch last week, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999. The phone, as we mentioned, comes in single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration and is available for purchase through Amazon.in and OnePlus India Store.

Sale offers on the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue include an instant discount worth Rs. 1,750 for HDFC Bank customers. The discount offer is available as a part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale that is exclusively available for Prime members on Amazon.in. Further, the customers purchasing the handset through the e-retail giant can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,500 in lieu of their old smartphone. There are no-cost EMI options as well.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue specifications, features

Except for the distinct colour offering, the OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant has the same hardware identical as other OnePlus 7 models. The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS on top. The phone also features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display. Further, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 7 carries a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary 5-megapixel sensor comes with an f/2.4 lens and 1.12-micron pixels. OnePlus has also provided a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant has 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. Besides, the phone packs a 3,700mAh battery and measures 157.7x74.8x8.2mm.

