As we get closer to the point when OnePlus will launch its first smartphone of 2019, the rumour mill also starts rolling. Although the actual launch is at least a few weeks away, the rumours, speculation, leaks and renders have already started surfacing. After renders showed that the OnePlus 7 could come with a pop-up front camera, an actual image has now surfaced showing an alleged early unit of the OnePlus 7 with this exact feature, along with a screen that is devoid of any kind of notch.

The image was discovered on Weibo by Twitter users @jayadityaproto and @iGadgets_world, and shows what is purportedly the OnePlus 7 with a pop-up front camera. The image matches the renders that were leaked recently, and shows the front camera just to the left of the centre at the top of the phone. On the screen, the face unlock process is shown, suggesting that OnePlus could stick with face unlock on the OnePlus 7 even with a pop-up front camera.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T both come with notches, with the latter featuring a smaller ‘water-drop' style notch. With the OnePlus 7, the company could do away with the notch entirely, and find different positions for the components that would ordinarily go on the notch. The biggest of these is the front camera, and a pop-up module for this would allow the phone to have an edge-to-edge screen, as is shown in the leaked render above.

As with all renders and images that aren't official, we advise you to take this information as speculative and unconfirmed. The OnePlus 7 will likely be announced and launched in the coming weeks, and will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. OnePlus is also working on its first 5G smartphone which will be launched in various countries that have 5G connectivity this year.