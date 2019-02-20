OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera

As we head closer to the expected launch of OnePlus 7 smartphone, more leaks about the next OnePlus flagship have started appearing online. Now, two images published by a Twitter user claim to show the OnePlus 7 smartphone. The design of the phone shown in the latest leak doesn't seem to match with what we have seen in the previous alleged photo of the OnePlus 7, however there is one thing common – missing visible front shooter – which indicates the presence of a pop-up selfie camera.

Shared by Twitter user with handle @Steven_Sbw, the two alleged OnePlus 7 live photos offer a decent glimpse at the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It is important to note there that there is no way to verify the authenticity of these pictures. The photos reveal a smartphone design with bare minimum side and top bezels along with a thicker bottom bezel. You can also see rounded corners as well as power button and alert slider on the side. An earlier purported photo leak of the OnePlus 7 had indicated at the presence of a slider mechanism, instead of the pop-up selfie camera.

@Steven_Sbw hasn't shared anything about the specifications of the phone, however the company has already confirmed that its next flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The other specifications of the phone remain a mystery at this point, but we can expect to see the presence of the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS on the smartphone.

In addition to the regular OnePlus 7, the company will also be releasing a 5G variant of the phone on UK telecom operator EE. It is likely that the 5G version will be same as the regular OnePlus 7 with activated 5G bands and beefed up RAM and inbuilt storage.

If previous-generation OnePlus smartphone launches are any indication, we will likely see the OnePlus 7 debut around May 2019.