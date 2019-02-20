Technology News

OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera

, 20 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Steven_Sbw

OnePlus 7 will likely be announced around May 2019

Highlights

  • OnePlus 7 seems to sport a pop-up selfie camera
  • The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • It will be joined by a 5G variant that will launch in UK

As we head closer to the expected launch of OnePlus 7 smartphone, more leaks about the next OnePlus flagship have started appearing online. Now, two images published by a Twitter user claim to show the OnePlus 7 smartphone. The design of the phone shown in the latest leak doesn't seem to match with what we have seen in the previous alleged photo of the OnePlus 7, however there is one thing common – missing visible front shooter – which indicates the presence of a pop-up selfie camera.

Shared by Twitter user with handle @Steven_Sbw, the two alleged OnePlus 7 live photos offer a decent glimpse at the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It is important to note there that there is no way to verify the authenticity of these pictures. The photos reveal a smartphone design with bare minimum side and top bezels along with a thicker bottom bezel. You can also see rounded corners as well as power button and alert slider on the side. An earlier purported photo leak of the OnePlus 7 had indicated at the presence of a slider mechanism, instead of the pop-up selfie camera.

@Steven_Sbw hasn't shared anything about the specifications of the phone, however the company has already confirmed that its next flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The other specifications of the phone remain a mystery at this point, but we can expect to see the presence of the Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS on the smartphone.

In addition to the regular OnePlus 7, the company will also be releasing a 5G variant of the phone on UK telecom operator EE. It is likely that the 5G version will be same as the regular OnePlus 7 with activated 5G bands and beefed up RAM and inbuilt storage.

If previous-generation OnePlus smartphone launches are any indication, we will likely see the OnePlus 7 debut around May 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Germany Still in Talks on Huawei 5G Network Role, Minister Says
OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins: The Best Deals on Day 2
  2. Mi 9 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Allegedly Appears in Video, Official Accessories Leak
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of February 28 India Launch
  5. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  6. OnePlus 7 Purported Photos Surface Online, Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Redmi Note 7 India Variant Teased to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  10. PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.