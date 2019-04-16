OnePlus is planning to spill the beans on the launch of its next smartphone on Wednesday, the company CEO Pete Lau has teased. Expected to be dubbed as OnePlus 7, the upcoming smartphone will succeed the company's currently available OnePlus 6T. Several alleged leaks have indicated that the OnePlus 7 might include a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras, and a single LED flash on the back. The Chinese smartphone maker is also believed to be planning to introduce a pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 7 smartphone. A recent report indicated that the company would launch the OnePlus 7 on May 14.

Teasing the upcoming announcement of the next OnePlus smartphone, the company CEO Pete Lau on Monday tweeted that he will be sharing something about the upcoming phone on Wednesday.

“I know you guys are stoked to hear about the new device - check back to see my post this Wednesday,” wrote Lau.

His tweet didn't reveal anything else about the phone. A recent rumour has indicated that the company may release the OnePlus 7 on May 14 around the world, which is in line with the company's previous launches.

As per the rumours, OnePlus may unveil three smartphones instead of just one – OnePlus 7 vanilla edition, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 5G. The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to sport a dual edged 6.67-inch Super Optic display. The phone will reportedly be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will also be a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel sensor, another 16-megapixel sensor, and a last 8-megapixel sensor. Further, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie and pack a USB Type-C port.

OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.