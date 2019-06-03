Technology News
OnePlus 7 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999.

By | Updated: 3 June 2019 18:29 IST
OnePlus 7 was launched alongside OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 was launched alongside OnePlus 7 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 will go on sale via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in
  • The sale starts at 12pm (noon) IST
  • Launch offers from SBI, Jio, Servify included

OnePlus 7 was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro in India last month. While the OnePlus 7 Pro has been on sale for quite a while now, the OnePlus 7 will go on sale starting tomorrow. The phone will be available in the country via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus exclusive offline stores. The most obvious difference between the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is that the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a more appealing fullscreen design, whereas OnePlus 7 sports a waterdrop-style notch. The OnePlus 7 also has a dual camera setup at the back, whereas the Pro variant brings a triple rear camera setup on board.

The OnePlus 7 sale will begin on Amazon.in and Oneplus.in at 12pm (noon) IST on June 4. Launch offers include benefits worth Rs. 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount for SBI debit card and credit card users, no-cost EMI options up to three months, up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange price via Servify, and exchange offers. The phone will also be sold at OnePlus exclusive offline retail stores, and availability will expand to all OnePlus partner retailers on June 14, including MyJio stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital Outlets.

OnePlus 7 price in India

OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 7 price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM variant will only be available in a Mirror Grey colour variant, while the 8GB RAM variant will be offered in both Mirror Grey and Red colour variants. The Red colour variant has only been launched in India and China.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 7 runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 402ppi, and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture, 1.6-micron pixels (4-in-1), optical image stabilisation (OIS), electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The secondary camera features a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear camera setup is accompanied by a dual-LED flash module.

The front camera of the OnePlus 7 bears the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor as the OnePlus 7 Pro, though it is present within the waterdrop-shaped notch instead of in a pop-up camera mechanism. The selfie camera sensor has 1-micron pixels, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port that also doubles as the headphone port. It runs on a 3,700mAh battery, the same capacity as the OnePlus 6T, with the same 20W (5V/ 4A) fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Price in India, OnePlus 7 Specifications, OnePlus
OnePlus 7 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon.in, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications
