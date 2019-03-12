While OnePlus hasn't yet explicitly confirmed the existence of OnePlus 7, some images claimed to show the case renders of the next-generation flagship have surfaced online. The leaked images show a triple camera setup and suggest a pop-up selfie camera. Some recent renders also indicated the presence of a pop-up selfie camera on the upcoming OnePlus phone. The new development comes just days after CEO Pete Lau hinted at the launch of true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 7 debut. The new OnePlus phone is speculated to come with high-end specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The alleged case renders of the OnePlus 7, courtesy GizmoChina, show a cutout for a triple rear camera and a dedicated space at the top that is likely to be associated with the pop-up selfie camera. There are also two cutouts on the left and right sides of the case. While the left cutouts are believed to be for a volume rocker, the right cutouts could be for OnePlus' iconic alert slider and power button.

GizmoChina has also leaked a couple of images allegedly showing a real case of the OnePlus 7. Unlike the renders that are showing a leather finish case, the real case images appear to have a plastic build -- made of a polycarbonate material. However, the cutouts on the real case are similar to what appears on the renders.

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Since we are yet to receive a formal confirmation around the OnePlus 7, it is better to take the leaked development with a pinch of salt.

If we look at some of the previous rumours, the OnePlus 7 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and have a 6.5-inch display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a recent post on Weibo also suggested that true wireless earbuds could be launched alongside the OnePlus 7. Lau also late last month confirmed that the new phone won't come with wireless charging support.

Some leaked renders earlier this month showed a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7. The renders also highlighted a triple rear camera setup.