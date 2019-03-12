Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Surface, Show Pop Up Selfie Camera and Triple Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Surface, Show Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Triple Rear Camera Setup

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Surface, Show Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

Alleged case renders of OnePlus 7 show a cutout for a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights

  • Case renders suggest the presence of an alert slider on OnePlus 7
  • A couple of images allegedly showing a real OnePlus 7 have also emerged
  • OnePlus 7 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC

While OnePlus hasn't yet explicitly confirmed the existence of OnePlus 7, some images claimed to show the case renders of the next-generation flagship have surfaced online. The leaked images show a triple camera setup and suggest a pop-up selfie camera. Some recent renders also indicated the presence of a pop-up selfie camera on the upcoming OnePlus phone. The new development comes just days after CEO Pete Lau hinted at the launch of true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 7 debut. The new OnePlus phone is speculated to come with high-end specifications, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The alleged case renders of the OnePlus 7, courtesy GizmoChina, show a cutout for a triple rear camera and a dedicated space at the top that is likely to be associated with the pop-up selfie camera. There are also two cutouts on the left and right sides of the case. While the left cutouts are believed to be for a volume rocker, the right cutouts could be for OnePlus' iconic alert slider and power button.

GizmoChina has also leaked a couple of images allegedly showing a real case of the OnePlus 7. Unlike the renders that are showing a leather finish case, the real case images appear to have a plastic build -- made of a polycarbonate material. However, the cutouts on the real case are similar to what appears on the renders.

oneplus 7 alleged case gizmochina OnePlus 7

Photo Credit: GizmoChina

 

Since we are yet to receive a formal confirmation around the OnePlus 7, it is better to take the leaked development with a pinch of salt.

If we look at some of the previous rumours, the OnePlus 7 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and have a 6.5-inch display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a recent post on Weibo also suggested that true wireless earbuds could be launched alongside the OnePlus 7. Lau also late last month confirmed that the new phone won't come with wireless charging support.

Some leaked renders earlier this month showed a pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7. The renders also highlighted a triple rear camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
'Revenge of the Gamers' - E-Sports Hits Big Time, With or Without Olympics
Android Q Beta Arriving on March 13, Tips Leaked Google Document
OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Surface, Show Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  3. WhatsApp Temporarily Banning Users of Third-Party WhatsApp Apps
  4. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  5. Samsung M30 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Samsung Online Shop
  6. Realme 3 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Redmi 7 Launch Set for March 18, Company Reveals Design in Teaser Image
  8. Nokia 6.2 Price said to Be Similar to Nokia 6.1, Release Date Tipped
  9. OnePlus CEO Hints True Wireless Earbuds May Launch Alongside OnePlus 7
  10. OnePlus 7 Alleged Case Renders Hint at Pop-Up Selfie Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.