OnePlus 7 case render has been leaked online, and it gives us a look at the design details of the new phone. The new render once again tips that the next-gen OnePlus flagship will sport a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the one that was first integrated in the Vivo Nex and numerous other smartphones since. The render also tips that the OnePlus 7 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, a visible upgrade from the OnePlus 6T, which comes with a dual rear camera setup.

The new OnePlus 7 render was leaked on SlashLeaks, but was locked at the time of writing as it is similar to an earlier case leak. The case is seen to have a cutout at the top for the pop-up selfie camera. The volume buttons are seen on the right edge of the phone, while the power button is spotted on the left edge. At the bottom of the case, two cutouts are present, presumably for the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port. This latest leak corroborates with past reported renders.

The case render also reiterates that the phone will sport a triple camera setup that is aligned vertically, and placed in the rear top centre. The three sensors will be accompanied by a flash that sits right at the bottom.

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch soon, and the phone may be launched alongside true wireless earbuds along the lines of the Apple AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The OnePlus 7 will likely come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, and a true bezel-less display given that the selfie camera is placed inside the pop-up mechanism. The display size is rumoured to be 6.5-inch and the company is also said to be planning to add an in-display fingerprint sensor.