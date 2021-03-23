Technology News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Finally Get Stable Android 11 Update: Report

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie while the OnePlus 7T series launched the same year with Android 10.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2021 12:06 IST
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro have pop-up selfie cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are reportedly getting Android 11 update
  • OnePlus 7T series was launched in September 2019
  • Android 11 update brings February 2021 security patch

OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series phones are now receiving the stable Android 11 update according to reports. The long-awaited stable version of the latest Android OS comes after a couple months of beta testing that started in January. Android 11 comes as a part of OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, and brings an updated UI, updated dark mode, and the latest Android security patch from February 2021.

While the company has not officially announced this on the forums – where it usually shares changelogs for updates – multiple users on the OnePlus community forum shared screenshots for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro Android 11 update. Both the updates are around 2.6GB in size and carry the same changelog (thread). While there don't seem to be screenshots for the update on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, a report by XDA Developers mentions it has been released for the OnePlus 7 series as well.

OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T series Android 11 update changelog

The Android 11 update brings new UI visual design and optimises stability of some third-party applications. The camera UI has also been updated and it brings HEVC codec that is said to reduce video storage size. Dark Mode has been improved as well with a shortcut added in the quick settings shade. Users will be able to set a time for when Dark Mode automatically turns on and off. The Game Space updates include a new tools box that will allow users to quickly switch on Fnatic Mode. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram now get quick reply feature which opens it in a small window.

There are some changes to the Shelf as well the Gallery app gets a story function that creates a story from the weekly videos and photos in the app. The image preview speed has been improved as well.

The Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series brings the February 2021 Android security patch as well which is a bit surprising given that we're close to the end of March 2021. Prior to the Android 11 update, the phones were running on January 2021 security patch.

At the time of writing, we could not spot the update on our devices, which suggests it is a staged rollout, and that all users will receive it in the coming days.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
