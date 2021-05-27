Technology News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series were updated to Android 11 in March in India, but it did not bring the Always-on Display feature.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 May 2021 16:24 IST
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series did get the new Canvas lockscreen

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series Always-On Display feature only in beta
  • The AOD experience in stable release was reportedly not up to the mark
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series phones got Android 11 in March

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series will not get Always-on Display (AOD) feature in a stable OS release, as per a post on the OnePlus forum. OnePlus 7 and 7T series received Android 11 in March this year, but the AOD feature was missing from it. Since then, users have been wondering if the feature will be added to the phones later, but it now seems like that won't happen. The post shows a response from OnePlus support staff saying that the experience of AOD did not meet the standards of a stable OS version.

In the OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS 11 discussion thread on the official forum, a user by the name of ‘gdsingh94' shared a screenshot of what seems to be a message from OnePlus customer support. The message says that the AOD feature will not make its way to a stable release for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. It explains that the research and development team put AOD feature in open beta 3 firmware, but the experience of AOD did not meet the standards for a stable release, which is why it will not be added to the phones. If users want to experience AOD on their OnePlus 7/ 7T series phones, they will need to install open beta 4 firmware.

OnePlus 7/ 7T series phones were updated to Android 11 in March in India and fans have since been wondering if AOD will be added at a later date. This news would be disappointing for those who were eagerly waiting for the feature, considering that the OnePlus Nord received it with its Android 11 update.

OnePlus added AOD to OnePlus Nord in the form of Ambient display, which brought the Insight clock and Canvas options. While the Canvas option is still present in Ambient display settings on the OnePlus 7/ 7T series, it does not always stay on and only appears when you tap the screen or pick the phone up.

Even though the post on the forum seems looks official, the company has not publically shared that it will not bring AOD to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus for clarification and will update this space when we get a response.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T series, Always on Display, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord
Vineet Washington
