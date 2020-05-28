Technology News
loading
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Getting Dolby Atmos Support for Bullets Wireless Z With OxygenOS Update: Report

OnePlus 7T series also gets support for 960fps slow-motion videos at 720p resolution.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 May 2020 13:55 IST
Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series get stable OxygenOS updates
  • It adds Dolby Atmos support for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones
  • OnePlus 7T gets 960fps slow motion video at 720p

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones are getting an OxygenOS update that includes Dolby Atmos support for the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, along with other improvements, according to reports. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are reportedly getting OxygenOS 10.3.3 in India that brings the April 2020 security patch as well. Both these series of phones come with Dolby Atmos support and with the new update, the newly released OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones can now be integrated with this Dolby Atmos feature for better sound quality.

OnePlus 7 series OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

As per the report by XDA Developers, the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update on the OnePlus 7 series in India brings the April 2020 security patch. It adds Dolby Atmos support for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones for better sound quality.

The volume adjustment has been optimised and the battery life has been reportedly improved. There are some general fixes and stability improvements as well. The update also adds lens stain detection. Finally, Epic Games has been added in the Game Space app on the OnePlus 7 series and this feature is exclusive to the India variant of the phones.

This Epic Games integration allows for easy downloading of Fortnite and Battle Breakers without having to go to the Play Store.

OnePlus 7T series OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

The OnePlus 7T series also gets all the same improvements as the OnePlus 7 series, along with one other feature in the camera department. OnePlus 7T series users can now record 960fps slow-motion videos at 720p resolution. Till now, the phones supported 480fps slow-motion video at 720p. This feature is exclusive to the OnePlus 7T series.

 

The update is reportedly 306MB in size. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus to confirm the details of rollout of the update.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
