OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones are getting an OxygenOS update that includes Dolby Atmos support for the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, along with other improvements, according to reports. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are reportedly getting OxygenOS 10.3.3 in India that brings the April 2020 security patch as well. Both these series of phones come with Dolby Atmos support and with the new update, the newly released OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones can now be integrated with this Dolby Atmos feature for better sound quality.

As per the report by XDA Developers, the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update on the OnePlus 7 series in India brings the April 2020 security patch. It adds Dolby Atmos support for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones for better sound quality.

The volume adjustment has been optimised and the battery life has been reportedly improved. There are some general fixes and stability improvements as well. The update also adds lens stain detection. Finally, Epic Games has been added in the Game Space app on the OnePlus 7 series and this feature is exclusive to the India variant of the phones.

This Epic Games integration allows for easy downloading of Fortnite and Battle Breakers without having to go to the Play Store.

The OnePlus 7T series also gets all the same improvements as the OnePlus 7 series, along with one other feature in the camera department. OnePlus 7T series users can now record 960fps slow-motion videos at 720p resolution. Till now, the phones supported 480fps slow-motion video at 720p. This feature is exclusive to the OnePlus 7T series.

The update is reportedly 306MB in size. Gadgets 360 has reached out to OnePlus to confirm the details of rollout of the update.