OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones are receiving an OxygenOS update which fixes an issue where users were unable to send and receive media on WhatsApp. Bundled with the update is the December 2021 Android security patch. Only the update for OnePlus 7T is rolling out in India. OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 while OnePlus 7T series was launched in September 2019. The OnePlus 7 series was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, while OnePlus 7T series was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Through a couple of posts on its Community Forum, OnePlus mentioned that OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 update. The update is rolling out in Europe and the global markets for all four smartphones. However, only the OnePlus 7T series is receiving its update in India.

As mentioned, the OxygenOS update brings a fix for the issue where users were unable to send and receive media on WhatsApp. Along with this, OnePlus has also improved the system stability on all four flagship smartphones from 2019. Bundled with the update is the December 2021 Android security patch.

The update is scheduled to have a gradual rollout with select users receiving the update initially. Rest of the users are said to receive the update in the coming days once no critical bugs are found. The size of the update was not mentioned but users are advised to update the smartphone under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while it is put on charging. The update should reach all users automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 and came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. In September 2019, the flagship smartphones received Android 10 and received Android 11 in March 2021. OnePlus 7T was launched in September 2019 and OnePlus 7T Pro was launched in October 2019. Both phones were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received their Android 11 update along with the OnePlus 7 series.