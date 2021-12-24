Technology News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 Update With WhatsApp Media Issue Fix

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T series' update is bundled with the December 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 December 2021 16:23 IST
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Getting OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 Update With WhatsApp Media Issue Fix

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro feature pop-up selfie cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7, 7T series' update gets system stability improvements
  • It gets a fix where users were unable to send, receive media on WhatsApp
  • OnePlus 7, 7T series were launched as flagship smartphones in 2019

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones are receiving an OxygenOS update which fixes an issue where users were unable to send and receive media on WhatsApp. Bundled with the update is the December 2021 Android security patch. Only the update for OnePlus 7T is rolling out in India. OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 while OnePlus 7T series was launched in September 2019. The OnePlus 7 series was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, while OnePlus 7T series was launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Through a couple of posts on its Community Forum, OnePlus mentioned that OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 update. The update is rolling out in Europe and the global markets for all four smartphones. However, only the OnePlus 7T series is receiving its update in India.

As mentioned, the OxygenOS update brings a fix for the issue where users were unable to send and receive media on WhatsApp. Along with this, OnePlus has also improved the system stability on all four flagship smartphones from 2019. Bundled with the update is the December 2021 Android security patch.

The update is scheduled to have a gradual rollout with select users receiving the update initially. Rest of the users are said to receive the update in the coming days once no critical bugs are found. The size of the update was not mentioned but users are advised to update the smartphone under a strong Wi-Fi connection and while it is put on charging. The update should reach all users automatically over-the-air. However, keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 and came with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. In September 2019, the flagship smartphones received Android 10 and received Android 11 in March 2021. OnePlus 7T was launched in September 2019 and OnePlus 7T Pro was launched in October 2019. Both phones were launched with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received their Android 11 update along with the OnePlus 7 series.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, December 2021 Android Security Patch, WhatsApp
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
