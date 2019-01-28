NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Users Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Users Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue

OnePlus 6T battery drain issue has been reported on official OnePlus forum and Reddit

Highlights

  • The OnePlus 6T runs on OxygenOS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • A new battery drain issue is being reported by many users
  • OnePlus is yet to issue a fix for the issue

Some OnePlus 6T users are reportedly facing a battery drain issue on their smartphones. The OnePlus 6T was launched globally in October 2018, and was among the first flagship smartphones to come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Furthermore, OnePlus has always been on top of things when it comes to software support for its devices, and has frequently issued software updates for not only the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, but also older devices going back till the OnePlus 3. However, the new rapid battery drain issue is being reported by many users and there is currently no known fix available.

Numerous OnePlus 6T users have taken to the official OnePlus forum to report a new issue where the battery is suddenly draining faster than usual. Many are reporting that Google Play Services is consuming more battery than before, leading to a significant drop in battery time on a full charge. At the same time, many users are also bringing up issues on Reddit. The original Reddit post suggests that the battery drains quickly from 80 percent onwards, effectively getting halved without any major usage.

It does not seem to be a widespread issue for now, and a lot of users are reporting that things are running normally for them with the phone. Of the users that are reporting issues, a drop in screen-on time from around 6-7 hours to around 4 hours is being claimed. The issue could be related to certain apps and updates, and a simple factory reset (once you've backed up your data) could fix the problem.

OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue or issue a fix for it, and given that the cause is not yet known, this could be some time away. The company has also been in the news recently for an aggressive battery optimisation bug that is stopping crucial apps from running in the background.

As we mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 6T was originally introduced in late-October 2018 and runs on Android 9 Pie. The company later launched a special McLaren Edition of the phone as well. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Battery, Android 9.0 Pie
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Microsoft, MIT Researchers Develop Model for Safer Self-Driving Cars
Bing’s Day-Long Outage in China Believed to Be Technical Error, Not Censors' Block
OnePlus 6T Users Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme C1 (2019) With 32GB Storage, Up to 3GB RAM Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  3. iBall CompBook Netizen Laptop With 4G SIM Slot Launched in India
  4. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  7. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report
  8. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
  9. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.