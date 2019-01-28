Some OnePlus 6T users are reportedly facing a battery drain issue on their smartphone. The OnePlus 6T was launched globally in November 2018, and was among the first flagship smartphones to come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Furthermore, OnePlus has always been on top of things when it comes to software support for its devices, and has frequently issued software updates for not only the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6, but also older devices going back till the OnePlus 3. However, the new rapid battery drain issue is being reported by many users and there is currently no known fix.

Numerous OnePlus 6T users have taken to the official OnePlus forum to report a new issue where the battery is suddenly draining faster than usual. Many are reporting that Google Play Services is consuming more battery than before, leading to a significant drop in battery time on a full charge. At the same time, many users are also bringing up issues on Reddit. The original Reddit post suggests that the battery drains quickly from 80 percent onwards, effectively getting halved without any major usage.

It does not seem to be a widespread issue for now, and a lot of users are reporting that things are running normally for them with the phone. Of the users that are reporting issues, a drop in screen-on time from around 6-7 hours to around 4 hours is being claimed. The issue could be related to certain apps and updates, and a simple factory reset (once you've backed up your data) could fix the problem.

OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue or issue a fix for it, and given that the cause is not yet known, this could be some time away. The company has also been in the news recently for an aggressive battery optimisation bug that is stopping crucial apps from running in the background.