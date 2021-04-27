OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving the April 2021 Android security patch with the OxygenOS 10.3.10 update. Both the smartphones recently received February 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus said that the rollout will be conducted in a phased manner with a selected number of users receiving it first. After no bugs have been reported, the company will roll out the update to the rest of the devices. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The update changelog was posted by OnePlus on its community forums on Monday. The update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T gets the April 2021 Android security patch with OxygenOS 10.3.10 along with fixes for known issues and system stability improvements. There is no information regarding the size of the update. However, it is still recommended that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging.

As mentioned, the rollout will be conducted in a phased manner. After the initial lot of users get the update and report no bugs, only then will OnePlus release the update on a larger scale. The company also said that the rollout will not be region specific so users cannot get the update through VPN. OnePlus hasn't confirmed when OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be receiving the Android 11 update.

OnePlus 6 specifications

OnePlus 6 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo based OxygenOS out-of-the box. It was later updated to Android 9 and then subsequently received an Android 10 update. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with an iPhone X like notch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IM376K secondary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus 6T specifications

Launched with Android 9 out-of-the-box, OnePlus 6T subsequently received an Android 10 update. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered with Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.

