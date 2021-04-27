Technology News
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T also get bug fixes and stability improvements with the update.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 27 April 2021 18:48 IST
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T will be receiving Android 11 update
  • The update will be rolled out in a phased manner
  • OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T feature dual rear camera setups

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are receiving the April 2021 Android security patch with the OxygenOS 10.3.10 update. Both the smartphones recently received February 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus said that the rollout will be conducted in a phased manner with a selected number of users receiving it first. After no bugs have been reported, the company will roll out the update to the rest of the devices. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The update changelog was posted by OnePlus on its community forums on Monday. The update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T gets the April 2021 Android security patch with OxygenOS 10.3.10 along with fixes for known issues and system stability improvements. There is no information regarding the size of the update. However, it is still recommended that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging.

As mentioned, the rollout will be conducted in a phased manner. After the initial lot of users get the update and report no bugs, only then will OnePlus release the update on a larger scale. The company also said that the rollout will not be region specific so users cannot get the update through VPN. OnePlus hasn't confirmed when OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be receiving the Android 11 update.

OnePlus 6 specifications

OnePlus 6 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo based OxygenOS out-of-the box. It was later updated to Android 9 and then subsequently received an Android 10 update. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with an iPhone X like notch. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IM376K secondary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus 6T specifications

Launched with Android 9 out-of-the-box, OnePlus 6T subsequently received an Android 10 update. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered with Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

OnePlus, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Specifications, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OxygenOS, OxygenOS 10.3.10
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme X7 Max India Launch Tipped for May, Could Be Rebranded Realme GT Neo

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receive OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update With April 2021 Android Security Patch
