OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Variant With Gradient Finish Launched in India

, 13 November 2018
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Variant With Gradient Finish Launched in India

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple price in India is same as other colours

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T receives a new colour option
  • It will be sold in India starting November 16
  • The new colour is available in only the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model

Chinese phone maker OnePlus on Monday announced the launch of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant in the Indian market. The phone will be made available only in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage starting 11am on November 16 online across Amazon.in and OnePlus Store, and offline at Croma retail outlets, Reliance Digital outlets, and OnePlus exclusive stores. It is priced the same - at Rs. 41,999 - as the OnePlus 6T's other colour variants and comes with certain launch offers. Not just India, the OnePlus 6T goes on sale in major North American and European markets starting 9am on November 15.

To recall, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple was first launched in China earlier this month. The third colour option in the smartphone's lineup offers a gradient effect with various shades that change with the way light reflects on the phone. It has an ‘S' curve across the back. Before India, however, the new OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple comes to North American and European markets starting 9am (local time) on November 15. It will be available in the sole 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration, and is priced at $579 (roughly Rs. 42,000) in the US.

OnePlus 6T price in India, availability

As mentioned, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple price in India is set at Rs. 41,999 and is available in only an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration. Launch offers include a Rs. 1,500 cashback for HDFC bank credit and debit card users, Jio cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,400, 3 months of no-cost EMI on Amazon.in and OnePlus exclusive stores, free damage protection for 12 months from Kotak Servify, and discounts up to Rs. 500 on Amazon Kindle ebooks.

Other than that, the OnePlus 6T is sold in the matte Midnight Black and the glossy Mirror Black options for the same configuration. The base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 37,999 and comes in only the Mirror Black variant, while the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs. 45,999 and comes in only the Midnight Black option.

OnePlus 6T specifications

To briefly recap, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Optic AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary lens.

For selfies, the OnePlus 6T sports a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with EIS. It has a 3,700mAh battery under the hood, capable of up to 20W fast charging with the bundled adapter. There is a USB Type-C port on the smartphone, and it comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Price in India, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OnePlus
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Variant With Gradient Finish Launched in India
