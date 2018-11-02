OnePlus 6T just launched its mid-year flagship refresh in the form of the OnePlus 6T. The upgrade carries forward the Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour variants of the OnePlus 6, but that might not be all what OnePlus has up its sleeves. A few leaks have popped up that suggest a Thunder Purple colour option of the OnePlus 6T is in the works and might just be released as soon as this month, albeit in a limited capacity. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was sold in two limited edition variants - Silk White and Marvel Avengers Edition.

In a Reddit thread posted after the global launch of the OnePlus 6T in New York, a screenshot by the original uploader reveals the presence of a “OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple” under the Product Type drop down menu on OnePlus' official “Submit a ticket” support page. The listing has since been taken down and the menu now only reflects the Mirror Black and Midnight Black options of the OnePlus 6T.

Additionally, in a reply on Twitter, Alexander Spengler posted a screenshot of an alleged Amazon Germany listing which shows the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant up for pre-orders. As per the listing, this new colour option might go on sale in the European country as soon as November 30, 2018. It has been listed in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 48,300), which is the same as the other two colours.

While we don't yet know what the Thunder Purple colour option looks like, information around it might get clearer as we approach availability. It is also uncertain as to whether or not the variant will arrive in India, but past trends suggest it just might. Made available in only the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition was priced at a Rs. 1,000 premium compared to the regular Midnight Black variant. We could see a similar price hike for the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple in the Indian market.

