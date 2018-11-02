NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Spotted on Official Website, Might Be Released on November 30

, 02 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Spotted on Official Website, Might Be Released on November 30

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple might soon become the third colour option of the smartphone

Highlights

  • A Thunder Purple colour option of the OnePlus 6T might arrive soon
  • It has allegedly been seen up for pre-orders in Germany
  • Price might be slightly higher than other two variants

OnePlus 6T just launched its mid-year flagship refresh in the form of the OnePlus 6T. The upgrade carries forward the Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour variants of the OnePlus 6, but that might not be all what OnePlus has up its sleeves. A few leaks have popped up that suggest a Thunder Purple colour option of the OnePlus 6T is in the works and might just be released as soon as this month, albeit in a limited capacity. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was sold in two limited edition variants - Silk White and Marvel Avengers Edition.

In a Reddit thread posted after the global launch of the OnePlus 6T in New York, a screenshot by the original uploader reveals the presence of a “OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple” under the Product Type drop down menu on OnePlus' official “Submit a ticket” support page. The listing has since been taken down and the menu now only reflects the Mirror Black and Midnight Black options of the OnePlus 6T.

Additionally, in a reply on Twitter, Alexander Spengler posted a screenshot of an alleged Amazon Germany listing which shows the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant up for pre-orders. As per the listing, this new colour option might go on sale in the European country as soon as November 30, 2018. It has been listed in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 48,300), which is the same as the other two colours.

OnePlus 6 Review

While we don't yet know what the Thunder Purple colour option looks like, information around it might get clearer as we approach availability. It is also uncertain as to whether or not the variant will arrive in India, but past trends suggest it just might. Made available in only the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition was priced at a Rs. 1,000 premium compared to the regular Midnight Black variant. We could see a similar price hike for the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple in the Indian market.

 

Has OnePlus 6T removed the best features of the OnePlus 6? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus, OnePlus 6
OnePlus 6 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.2 With Nightscape Mode, Studio Lighting Feature
Flickr Announces New Limits on Free Accounts and Unlimited Storage for Pro; Ditches Yahoo Account Requirement
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Spotted on Official Website, Might Be Released on November 30
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Get Discounts in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  2. Vivo Y93 With 6.2-Inch Display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched
  3. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  4. Honor Magic 2 With Triple Rear Camera Setup, Front Camera Slider Launched
  5. Lenovo Z5 Pro With Slider Design, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  6. How to Set Up Jio eSIM on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR
  7. Google Home Officially Gains Hindi Language Support
  8. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India
  9. Dolby and Sony Want You to Look Beyond Your TV’s Crappy Speakers
  10. Oppo F9 Pro 128GB Storage Variant Now Available in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.