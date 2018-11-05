NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant Seen in Leaked Images

, 05 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant Seen in Leaked Images

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Thunder Purple-coloured OnePlus 6T appears in leaked images

Highlights

  • OnePlus may introduce a new Purple coloured variant in its lineup
  • It was recently found listed on the OnePlus official support page
  • It may launch on November 30

The OnePlus 6T, available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black models, may soon be available in snazzier Thunder Purple variant across the globe. The allegedly upcoming model was recently spotted on the company's support page and was briefly listed on Amazon Germany. Now, official-looking images of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple model have been churned out of the rumour mill. As seen in previous OnePlus handsets, the Chinese manufacturer can be expected to release several colour models of its smartphone, with past offerings including Lava Red, Sandstone White, and Silk White. Thanks to the latest leak, the Thunder Purple model of the OnePlus 6T can be seen in all its glory.

As per Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is working on a Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T. He also posted several images of the new OnePlus 6T model. As per the images, the smartphone appears to have a gradient colour with various shades, reminiscent of gradient designs popularised by Huawei smartphones. It is expected that the new model may arrive with a glass back, meaning it will be closer to the Mirror Black variant rather than the Midnight Black one.

Last week, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant was spotted under the Product Type drop-down menu on OnePlus' official 'Submit a ticket' support page. Additionally, a Twitter user had posted a screenshot of an alleged Amazon Germany listing showing the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant to be up for pre-orders. Notably, both the listings have since been taken down and they only reflect the Mirror Black and Midnight Black options of the OnePlus 6T.

According to the previous listing, the Thunder Purple colour option might go on sale in Germany on November 30. It was listed in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 48,300), same as the other two colours models.

There is no clarity on whether the new OnePlus 6T colour variant will arrive in India, but according to past trends, it may see a launch in the country. It also remains to be seen if Thunder Purple is the only additional colour model planned for the OnePlus 6T or whether we will see a Red or White model as well. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was sold in two limited edition variants - Silk White and Marvel Avengers Edition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 9.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3700mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OnePlus
Delhi Air Pollution: College Students Develop App to Measure Air Quality
Virat Kohli Official App Launched for Android and iOS on His Birthday
OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant Seen in Leaked Images
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Tipped via Official Listing
  2. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  3. Realme CEO Hints at India Smartphone Price Hike, VOOC Charging Teased
  4. Google App Brings Location Bug on Android, Most Launchers Affected: Report
  5. iPhone XR Ties With Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Speed Test
  6. Virat Kohli Official App Launched for Android, iOS on His Birthday
  7. Uber Details Shortcomings in Self-Driving Car That Killed Pedestrian
  8. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  9. Motorola Charging Pad Leak Hints at Wireless Charging on Moto G7
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.