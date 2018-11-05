The OnePlus 6T, available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black models, may soon be available in snazzier Thunder Purple variant across the globe. The allegedly upcoming model was recently spotted on the company's support page and was briefly listed on Amazon Germany. Now, official-looking images of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple model have been churned out of the rumour mill. As seen in previous OnePlus handsets, the Chinese manufacturer can be expected to release several colour models of its smartphone, with past offerings including Lava Red, Sandstone White, and Silk White. Thanks to the latest leak, the Thunder Purple model of the OnePlus 6T can be seen in all its glory.

As per Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus is working on a Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T. He also posted several images of the new OnePlus 6T model. As per the images, the smartphone appears to have a gradient colour with various shades, reminiscent of gradient designs popularised by Huawei smartphones. It is expected that the new model may arrive with a glass back, meaning it will be closer to the Mirror Black variant rather than the Midnight Black one.

Last week, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant was spotted under the Product Type drop-down menu on OnePlus' official 'Submit a ticket' support page. Additionally, a Twitter user had posted a screenshot of an alleged Amazon Germany listing showing the upcoming OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant to be up for pre-orders. Notably, both the listings have since been taken down and they only reflect the Mirror Black and Midnight Black options of the OnePlus 6T.

According to the previous listing, the Thunder Purple colour option might go on sale in Germany on November 30. It was listed in the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and priced at EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 48,300), same as the other two colours models.

There is no clarity on whether the new OnePlus 6T colour variant will arrive in India, but according to past trends, it may see a launch in the country. It also remains to be seen if Thunder Purple is the only additional colour model planned for the OnePlus 6T or whether we will see a Red or White model as well. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was sold in two limited edition variants - Silk White and Marvel Avengers Edition.