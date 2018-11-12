OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T last month, and made it available in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour options. A few days after, it launched the Thunder Purple variant in China, and now the company has announced that the same colour option is coming to other markets globally, including India. OnePlus 6T comes with a few upgrades from the OnePlus 6 - the main ones being the waterdrop-shaped notch, the in-display fingerprint scanner and the bigger battery. The OnePlus 6T is an Amazon-exclusive online, is also available on the OnePlus website, and is also sold in Reliance Digital outlets, Croma, and OnePlus' own offline stores.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant has been confirmed to arrive in India soon. The company has put out a tweet announcing this new development, something it echoed on its global handle. The launch timeline has been set to coming soon for now. OnePlus should announce exact availability soon, and if past listings are anything to go by, November 30 may be the launch date in some regions. In China, only the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage configuration was available in Thunder Purple, and the same is expected to happen in India as well.

To recall, last month the upcoming Thunder Purple colour was spotted on the company's support page and was briefly listed on Amazon Germany. As seen in previous OnePlus handsets, the Chinese manufacturer can be expected to release several colour models of its smartphone, with past offerings including Lava Red, Sandstone White, and Silk White.

OnePlus 6T Review

For now, if you want to buy the OnePlus 6T, it is only available in Black shades. The base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T is priced at Rs. 37,999 in India. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 6T will set you back by Rs. 41,999 and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 45,999 in India. It is worth mentioning that the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is available in a Mirror Black colour variant and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model comes in a Midnight Black colour variant. Also, the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model of OnePus 6T is available in Midnight Black as well as Mirror Black colour models.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The OnePlus 6T is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.41-inch (1080x2340 pixels) full-HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and PPI of 402 pixels per inch. In terms of internals, the OnePlus 6T is powered by the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T bears a dual rear camera setup with dual-LED flash. It features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, OIS, EIS; and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 1.0-micron pixel size. At the front, the OnePlus 6T contains a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size, and EIS. In terms of inbuilt storage options, the OnePlus 6T comes in 128GB and 256GB models, not expandable via microSD card.

The OnePlus 6T is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with support for up to 20W fast charging. OnePlus has promised a full day of battery power in 30 minutes of charge with the bundled charger. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and aptX HD support, NFC support, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm and weighs in at 185 grams.

