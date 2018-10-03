While the expected launch of the OnePlus 6T is still a few days away, a teaser image has been released that shows the upcoming handset alongside the existing OnePlus 6. The teaser highlights both smartphone models from a side - without detailing any major differences. However, it does show the change in the placement of the earpiece. The OnePlus 6 carries a traditional display notch with an earpiece at the centre, whereas the teaser shows the earpiece of the OnePlus 6T is available at the top edge. This once again suggests the presence of a waterdrop notch design, similar to what was featured on the Oppo R17. Separately, OnePlus 6T renders have surfaced that show the smartphone in both glossy and matte finishes. The leaked renders also highlight the waterdrop notch design.

OnePlus has released a teaser image that shows the OnePlus 6T alongside the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 available on the top shows its earpiece and the traditional notch design, whereas the OnePlus 6T is available on the bottom has the earpiece on the top edge. This hints at the presence of a waterdrop notch that we recently saw on the Oppo R17. Further, the left side of both OnePlus phones looks identical, with a dual-SIM tray and a unified volume rocker. We can easily speculate that there will be a power button and an alert slider at the right of the OnePlus 6T, similar to the OnePlus 6. The size and thickness of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 also look quite similar - though the former is expected to have a slightly larger display than the latter.

Coming towards the leaked renders, courtesy WinFuture.de, there are glossy and matte black versions of the OnePlus 6T - similar to the OnePlus 6. These could be the Mirror Black and Midnight Black versions. The renders also show the waterdrop notch and even thinner bezels over the previous OnePlus flagship. The front panel looks similar to the Oppo R17. The notch includes the front-facing camera sensor, whereas the earpiece is available on the side of the top edge. On the back, there is a vertically placed dual camera setup along with an LED flash module and OnePlus branding.

The optical fingerprint sensor that was featured at the back of the OnePlus 6 is missing from the leaked renders of OnePlus 6T. This makes sense as OnePlus has already confirmed that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor on its next flagship model. The confirmed absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack can also be seen from the leaked renders.

OnePlus 6T render showing its glossy finish version

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Overall, the design of the OnePlus 6T surfaced in the leaked renders looks quite similar to the Oppo R17. OnePlus and Oppo notably share the same parent company, BBK Electronics. Thus, both vendors have often been spotted using similar hardware, albeit with major differences on the software side.

To recall, some recent rumours have claimed that the OnePlus 6T will come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED full-HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also reported to have a 3,700mAh battery that will be larger in capacity over the 3,300mAh battery available on the OnePlus 6. Moreover, the OnePlus 6T is expected to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

If we believe a recently leaked invite, the OnePlus 6T launch is scheduled for October 17. The Chinese company hasn't revealed the formal launch date, though.