OnePlus 6T's In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Shown Off in New Teaser Video

, 01 October 2018


Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

OnePlus 6T teaser also hints at an edge-to-edge display

Highlights

  • In-display fingerprint scanner has been teased yet again
  • OnePlus had already confirmed the Screen Unlock feature in OnePlus 6T
  • OnePlus 6T teaser shows the bottom part of the smartphone

OnePlus 6T is expected to be launched on October 17 according to a leaked India invite. OnePlus has already been teasing its upcoming flagship via its social media profiles. Meanwhile, a new Oneplus 6T teaser has hinted at the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner in the smartphone. To recall, the Chinese manufacturer had already confirmed this feature earlier this month. The latest teaser reconfirms the feature, which OnePlus had previously noted, will be called Screen Unlock. It will feature alongside the Face Unlock feature as a security option in the upcoming smartphone.

As mentioned, OnePlus has released a new teaser video on Twitter that suggests that the OnePlus 6T will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The five-second-long video shows the bottom portion of the OnePlus 6T. The video shows an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels on the chin. On the display, a small in-display fingerprint sensor can be seen - or at least, the impression of a fingerprint on the screen. It is clear that the smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor embedded beneath the display, unlike the fingerprint scanner at the back of the OnePlus 6. The teaser comes along with a caption that reads, "A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T."

To recall, OnePlus had released another video teaser earlier this month, that hinted at the in-display fingerprint sensor. The video had shown a hexagonal "T" logo and flashed a message that read, "Unlock The Future." Also, a screenshot recently shared by OnePlus highlighted how the in-display fingerprint scanner will look like on the lockscreen of the OnePlus 6T.

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 6T will sport a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Some leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 6T will be fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery that will be larger than the 3,300mAh battery present onboard the OnePlus 6. OnePlus may get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack in its upcoming flagship.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6T Specifications, OnePlus

