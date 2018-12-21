OnePlus 6T has started receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update, and OnePlus has also rolled out the smartphone's first open beta update bringing several new features. In the meanwhile, DxOMark, an authority for image quality ratings on smartphone cameras, has released is results for the OnePlus 6T. The camera on the latest flagship was found to be better than the OnePlus 6 - its predecessor - and almost makes it to the top 10 smartphones list as well. The overall DxOMark rating for the OnePlus 6T is 98, two points ahead of the OnePlus 6 smartphone.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 6T is receiving the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update that brings along Face Unlock improvements, Nightscape performance improvements, Wi-Fi stability, as well as bug fixes and improvements. The latest update also brings along the December security patch as well. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA), and users are recommended to check manually in the Settings menu. OnePlus should also make it available for download soon, here. OnePlus notes that the rollout is incremental, and "will reach a small percentage of users today, and a broader rollout will begin in a few days."

OnePlus has also released the first open beta update for the OnePlus 6T users, and this one brings along several new features including support for migrating data from an iPhone. The Open Beta 1 update also brings an optimised UI for spam and calls, OnePlus Switch feature, a new call history page for incoming calls for unknown numbers, an added toast message when parallel apps are unavailable due to data corruption. This update also brings along the December security patch as well. The size of this update is 1.63GB, and you can download the full ROM here. This will require you to flash the device and a backup is recommended. Follow all the instructions given on the download page while installing the beta update.

Coming to DxOMark, the website notes that while the OnePlus 6T doesn't improve upon hardware, with OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T having the same configuration , the company has invested in software development, to improve the bokeh shots, zoomed shots, increase dynamic range and detail preservation. However, to be able to improve detail, the site says that OnePlus had to increase noise.

"The only area for both photo and video in which the OnePlus 6T did not improve over the OnePlus 6 - and in fact, shows a regression that affected its overall scores - is for Noise, which seems to have been the price OnePlus decided to pay in the short term for improved detail capture," the site notes.

DxOMark says that the OnePlus 6T with its score of 98 ties with the Pixel 2 on the tenth spot. While the Google Pixel 2 is a last-gen device, it still is commendable for OnePlus 6T to reach that spot given its price range.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.