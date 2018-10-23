OnePlus 6T launch is just a few days away. But ahead of its formal launch, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the website of German retailer Otto. The online listing has revealed the key specifications and features of the OnePlus 6T as well as the price of its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Earlier today, Reliance Digital announced its partnership with OnePlus to start selling the OnePlus 6T offline in India. The India launch of the next OnePlus model is set for October 30, though its global launch was recently rescheduled from October 30 to October 29.

According to the now-pulled listing on the Otto website, as spotted by tech blogger Carsten alias Cashy, the OnePlus 6T is set to debut in Europe with a price tag of EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This is EUR 10 (roughly Rs. 840) more than the official price of the same OnePlus 6 variant. The German retailer also reportedly revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 6T.

It is said that the dual-SIM OnePlus 6T will run Android 8.1 Oreo and feature a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the handset is rumoured to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and up to 256GB storage. There is also a dual rear camera setup along with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it is said that the smartphone will have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. There could also be features such as an HDR mode and a new Night Mode.

The OnePlus 6T is said to have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C. It is also rumoured that there will be a 3,700mAh battery.

At the time of filing this story, the Otto website was giving 404 error, though Cashy posted the details on his blog to reveal the unannounced developments.

Cashy believes that instead of Android Oreo, the OnePlus 6T could run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with OxygenOS on top. Also, the smartphone is likely to retain the same water-resistant build that flaunted on the OnePlus 6 earlier this year. It is additionally confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, there will be the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.