OnePlus 6T to Launch in the UAE Exclusively via Souq.com, Pre-Orders Go Live on October 31

, 26 October 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus

OnePlus 6T will be launched in New York on October 29

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6T will be the company’s first phone to launch officially in UAE
  • It will be available exclusively via Souq.com
  • Souq.com is an Amazon-owned subsidiary

Chinese phone maker OnePlus this week announced an exclusive partnership with Souq.com, a UAE-based retailer, to launch its products in the country, making a presence in the Middle East for the first time. The OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone from the brand to launch in UAE with pre-orders going live on Souq.com from October 31. To recall, the OnePlus 6T will be launched at an event in New York City at 11am EDT on October 29. The event was advanced from its earlier October 30 date to avoid a clash with Apple's October event on the same date.

Interestingly, Souq.com in the UAE is owned by Amazon, which is OnePlus' exclusive online partner in the Indian market as well. OnePlus has also tied up with the e-commerce giant in other global markets including Germany and France. OnePlus might not bring any other of its previous smartphones to the UAE market considering it discontinues the older model once an upgrade comes to the market.

Pete Lau, CEO and Founder, OnePlus commented on the occasion, “We believe in the huge opportunity in the Middle East with its discerning and tech-savvy audiences. Now, we cannot wait for the people of the Souq.com customers to experience the OnePlus 6T and become a part of our global community.”

OnePlus 6T price (rumoured)

The OnePlus 6T price was leaked on an European retailer's website earlier this week. As per the now-pulled listing, the OnePlus 6T will be launched in Europe at a price of EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 47,400) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, which is EUR 10 (around Rs. 800) more than the same configuration of the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T price in India has not been outed yet but pre-booking is live on Amazon.in at a nominal fee of Rs. 1,000. The phone will be launched in India at an event in New Delhi on October 30.

OnePlus 6T specifications (rumoured)

Apart from a few confirmed updates such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and the removal of a the 3.5mm headphone jack, the OnePlus 6T is expected to retain most specifications and design elements from the OnePlus 6T. These include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and a dual camera setup at the back.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

